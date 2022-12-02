Seton Hall basketball romped at Kansas as bricklaying continues

Basketball is a simple game sometimes. You miss shots, you lose.

Seton Hall tossed up brick after brick at ninth-ranked Kansas Thursday and got run off the court 91-65 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Pirates shot 4-of-19 from 3-point range and 19-of-32 from the free-throw line as they fell to 4-4, dropping their third straight game. They played the Defending national Champion without forwards Dre Davis (knee tendonitis, game-to-game) and Alexis Yetna (knee, out indefinitely).

Kansas (8-1) last faced the Hall in 2018, prevailing 83-79 in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. That seems like a century ago.

Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) and Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) battle for the opening jump ball during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

3 THOUGHTS

1. The shot-making is abysmal.

The Pirates ran some good offense and got decent looks, but threw too many opportunities in the trash. In the first half their three best 3-point shooters – Al-Amir Dawes, Jamir Harris and Tray Jackson, all missed wide-open triples (Jackson missed two of them). At one point, early in the second half, they’d taken 22 free throws to Kansas’ 9 – a stunning differential at Allen Fieldhouse – but cashed in on just 11 of them.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Eventually, predictably, the wheels came off the defense. This is not a good-shooting team, but certain guys should be converting at higher rates than they are. Until that happens (if it happens), the Pirates are playing with one hand behind their back.

2. Kadary Richmond played better.

The one bright spot was the performance of the Mercurial junior guard. After being benched during last weekend’s loss to Siena, Richmond played with an aggression that this team needs moving forward. They finished with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven turnovers. That last number is obviously problematic, but against lesser competition, an attacking Richmond will be a big asset.

