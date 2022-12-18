Seton Hall basketball loses to Providence in Big East opener

NEWARK – Al-Amir Dawes had the game-tying 3-pointer all lined up from straightaway, without a hand in his face.

It was the best possible look for Seton Hall with four seconds left in Saturday’s tooth-and-nail Big East basketball opener against Providence. But the ball didn’t go in for Dawes, who came into the game as the Pirates’ top 3-point shooter at 44 percent on the season, and the Pirates wound up losing 71-67.

“It wasn’t really set up for me; it was anyone who is open,” Dawes said of the sequence. “I was just ready and making sure it was the right spot at the right time. I just didn’t knock it down. The look was clean. I just didn’t come through.”

And so the Hall wound up one play short against Providence before a rocking but ultimately bummed crowd of 10,000 at Prudential Center.

Providence Friars guard Alyn Breed (0) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) during the first half at Prudential Center.

“He had a good look,” Hall Coach Shaheen Holloway said. “I thought Kadary (Richmond) did a good job getting in the lane creating. He caused a lot of people to come towards him and we got one of our better shooters a good look. That’s all you could ask for.”

Despite a 28-point, 9-rebound, 5-assist Masterpiece by Richmond, Seton Hall (7-5) could not overcome foul trouble and depth problems inside as Providence (9-3) wore down a small lineup and overcome a nine- point Halftime deficit. The defending Big East regular-season champ showed some grit and knew how to close it out.

