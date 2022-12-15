Seton Hall basketball handles Drexel as injuries mount

NEWARK – The good news for Seton Hall basketball: The Pirates took care of business after Sunday’s emotional win at Rutgers, handling Drexel 66-49 Wednesday to finish the non-conference schedule with a 7-4 record.

The bad news: They finished the contest with just eight healthy Scholarship players.

Junior guard Femi Odukale was helped off due to a first-half sprained ankle and freshman guard Jaquan Sanders did not return after Halftime thanks to a strained groin.

Odukale came into the night averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. He’d been getting a starting nod due to his rugged defense. The Pitt transfer, a New York City native, went down twice in a short span against Drexel – once due to a shot in the family jewels and then, after a few more possessions, with the ankle that sent him off. They finished with four points and two rebounds and emerged from the locker room wearing a walking boot.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Femi Odukale (21) battles for position with Drexel Dragons guard Lamar Oden Jr. (1) during the first half at Prudential Center.

Sanders averaged 3.1 points and shot 36 percent in spot duty off the bench.

The Pirates were already missing senior forward Alexis Yetna, who is recovering from a meniscus injury and is believed to be targeting a return in January. And two other players – freshman guard JaQuan Harris and senior forward Abdou Ndiaye – have been out indefinitely with knee injuries since the preseason began. Neither are expected to suit up this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button