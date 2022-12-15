Seton Hall basketball handles Drexel as injuries mount

NEWARK – The good news for Seton Hall basketball: The Pirates took care of business after Sunday’s emotional win at Rutgers, handling Drexel 66-49 Wednesday to finish the non-conference schedule with a 7-4 record.

The bad news: They finished the contest with just eight healthy Scholarship players.

Junior guard Femi Odukale was helped off due to a first-half sprained ankle and freshman guard Jaquan Sanders did not return after Halftime thanks to a strained groin.

Odukale came into the night averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. He’d been getting a starting nod due to his rugged defense. The Pitt transfer, a New York City native, went down twice in a short span against Drexel – once due to a shot in the family jewels and then, after a few more possessions, with the ankle that sent him off. They finished with four points and two rebounds and emerged from the locker room wearing a walking boot.

Sanders averaged 3.1 points and shot 36 percent in spot duty off the bench.

The Pirates were already missing senior forward Alexis Yetna, who is recovering from a meniscus injury and is believed to be targeting a return in January. And two other players – freshman guard JaQuan Harris and senior forward Abdou Ndiaye – have been out indefinitely with knee injuries since the preseason began. Neither are expected to suit up this season.

With the Hall’s 20-game Big East Conference schedule opening Saturday with a visit from Providence (12:30 pm, Fox), the depth situation is important because head Coach Shaheen Holloway prefers a 10-man rotation to keep defensive legs fresh.

“Every other game, somebody hasn’t been in the lineup, right?” Holloway said. “We’ve got 10 guys, so Everybody’s key. Now I’ve got to go back to the drawing board Tonight and be up all night and try to figure out if two guys are out, what I’m gonna do with the lineup and how I’m going to do subs and all that. That stuff is draining, man, but guess what? That’s part of the job, and I’m okay with it.”

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. An identity emerges

Five weeks into the campaign and the new regime, it’s clear these Pirates are capable of locking down opponents with intense ball pressure and a core of fairly interchangeable defenders. This marked the fourth time this young season they’ve held a foe under 50 points. It’s also the first time since Seton Hall joined the Big East that a Pirate team has held opponents to 55 or fewer points in six of the first 11 games.

On the Offensive end, they are going to have to score off turnovers, junk points and free throws – they reach the line frequently, but entered the night Converting at just a 67 percent clip. A 15-of-19 showing from the stripe against Drexel was a good sign.

“Think about going into our first game against Monmouth, together we had four or five practices as a group, and I told you guys back then, it was going to be steps,” Holloway said. “I know everybody wanted it right away — I wanted it right away — but that’s not realistic. So I think for us to battle the way we’ve battled and have some tough games, for the most part, these young men are battling. “

As the Pirates turn the page to league play, is this where Holloway thought they’d be?

“I know we came out of the non-conference 7-4 and it looks bad, but to me, it’s really not bad,” he said. “I think that Siena loss really kind of stings a little bit, but if you take that loss away, now you’re what, 8-3? Now it doesn’t look as bad. And I’m good with it.”

2. Long locker-room talk

The team spent an unusual amount of time in the locker room after dispatching Drexel (5-6), and the players who entered the press conference — Kadary Richmond, Tray Jackson and Dre Davis — seemed pretty down about the Dragons cutting a 31 -point deficit to 11 with a 26-6 run in the second half.

“It was a win, but obviously we need to finish the game better,” said junior wing Dre Davis, who scored 12 points. “We have to play full 40 minutes together, a complete game.”

Holloway apparently peeled the paint off the locker-room walls afterward.

“If you want to be a good team, you can’t finish games like that, you’ve got to be able to take the next step,” he said. “I’m disappointed because we’ve got a bunch of older guys, but we’re still very immature.”

3. The Tray Jackson roller-coaster

Every few games, the tantalizing promise of the 6-foot-10 junior comes to the fore. After a rough outing against Rutgers that got him parked on the bench in the second half, Jackson scored 10 points early against Drexel and was engaged in all aspects — swishing 3-pointers, defending the paint and grabbing rebounds.

“I got into the flow through my teammates encouraging me to be more aggressive,” he said.

Jackson is a unique player, with postman height and length but a two-guard’s game. He was Mercurial last year, too, under Kevin Willard. With the body count shortening, Holloway has to figure out how to best deploy him.

“I’m happy for him,” Holloway said. “He’s been in a little funk, I’ve been trying to get him to get out of it, trying to move him around a little bit.”

Although he was anchored under the basket defensively, Jackson roamed the perimeter on offense, where he’s clearly more comfortable.

“He’s gotta play the (backup five) position, we really don’t have anybody else, it’s almost because he’s 6-10, right?” Holloway said. “You’ve almost got to play that position, but I’m kind of moving him around on offense a little bit, not Rolling so much, having him pop, and it’s good to have him hit a couple of shots because we need him . We need him to score, I need his confidence, I need him to be upbeat, so I think Tonight was a good stepping stone for him.”

4. Have to get Harris going

With Seton Hall’s healthy backcourt down to Kadary Richmond, Al Dawes and Jamir Harris, the Pirates need Harris to find his stroke. The 6-foot-2 North Brunswick native is playing hard – witness his six rebounds against Drexel – and he’s defending well. But he is cold from the 3-point arc – 0-for-6 against the Dragons and just .255 (11 of 43) on the season. This from a player who shot .369 from deep last year.

Holloway sees confidence as the issue, not ability or focus.

“I think he’s pressing a little bit, right? I think he’s pressing,” Holloway said. “Jamir’s going to be fine. He’s a sixth-year senior, he’s been around. He’s just gotta see one or two go in, but he’s pressing right now, he’s living and dying with every shot, and I told him, ‘you can’t do that. Go get a couple of layups, get to the free throw line, see the ball go through the basket.’ And I think once that starts happening, he’s going to be fine because he’s a worker. They work hard.”

5. Crowd coming?

Attendance was sparse Wednesday as maybe 4,000 showed up for Drexel. Saturday’s Providence game is trending toward a lower-bowl sellout (10,500). A shorthanded team trying to play defense the way Holloway wants for 40 minutes is going to need all the energy it can get from the fan base.

“I told the guys, we’ve got to create our own energy,” Holloway said. “I knew it wouldn’t be a great crowd tonight, especially the student section (because) we’re in finals, so even with our guys, we’re drained right now (from studying).”

He added, “We’ve gotta play with that same passion and energy we played with Sunday. If we play with that the whole game, I think we’ll be fine.”

