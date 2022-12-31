Seton Hall basketball Hammers St. John’s for first Big East win

NEWARK – Shaheen Holloway called it a must-win, and his Seton Hall basketball team played like it.

Back to the wall after an 0-3 start in the Big East, the Pirates fired on all cylinders to crush St. John’s 88-66 Saturday before 10,000 fans at the Prudential Center.

Al-Amir Dawes (22 points on 5-of-10 3-pointers), Kadary Richmond (19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) and Tyrese Samuel (16 points, 9 rebounds) led the charge as the Pirates improved to 8- 7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

St. John’s (11-4, 1-3) is now 1-11 all-time against the Hall at the Prudential Center and 2-16 on the road in this series over the past 25 years.

Dec 31, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward O'Mar Stanley (4) battles for a rebound against Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) and forward KC Ndefo (13) during the first half at Prudential Center.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Tyrese Samuel, take a bow

There was no way around it: Seton Hall needed a huge outing from Tyrese Samuel. The Lone four-year Pirate delivered. He was tasked with Defending St. John’s bulldozer Joel Soriano, avoiding foul trouble and carrying the offense inside.

The Lone four-year Pirate delivered. He finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds, but most importantly, his hard work set a tone as the Hall rallied in the first half. He’s been playing out of position and adjusting to Holloway’s demands, but Samuel has the talent to do it at this level. It showed.

Dec 31, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) dribbles as St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Prudential Center.

2-Al Dawes catches fire

Keep shooting. That was the message Holloway sent to Al-Amir Dawes as the Newark native struggled in his first three Big East games. The senior guard complied. Left open twice in the early going by St. John’s, Dawes took his time and drilled a pair of 3-pointers.

You could see the confidence returning from there. Dawes shot 39 percent from deep for two straight seasons at Clemson. He’s got a history as a shooter. Sometimes confidence and perhaps a new setting get in the way. The Hall Desperately needs him; maybe he can build off this performance.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots a three point basket during the first half as St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (10) defends at Prudential Center.

3-All the right moves

Give Shaheen Holloway credit. He readjusted his starting lineup to get Enforcer KC Ndefo back on the floor. He gave Samuel a long rope, including trusting him to play through a key stretch with three fouls, which he did. They believed in Dawes and Jamir Harris and they both played well. They didn’t tolerate lackluster defense from Tray Jackson, pulling the plug on the sub early. They inserted sixth man Dre Davis at the right moments. They mixed in some zone that stymied the Johnnies’ guards. And he worked the officials hard early, stopping what seemed to be an unfavorable whistle.

