Seton Hall basketball Hammers St. John’s for first Big East win

NEWARK – Shaheen Holloway called it a must-win, and his Seton Hall basketball team played like it.

Back to the wall after an 0-3 start in the Big East, the Pirates fired on all cylinders to crush St. John’s 88-66 Saturday before 10,000 fans at the Prudential Center.

Al-Amir Dawes (22 points on 5-of-10 3-pointers), Kadary Richmond (19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) and Tyrese Samuel (16 points, 9 rebounds) led the charge as the Pirates improved to 8- 7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

St. John’s (11-4, 1-3) is now 1-11 all-time against the Hall at the Prudential Center and 2-16 on the road in this series over the past 25 years.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Tyrese Samuel, take a bow

There was no way around it: Seton Hall needed a huge outing from Tyrese Samuel. The Lone four-year Pirate delivered. He was tasked with Defending St. John’s bulldozer Joel Soriano, avoiding foul trouble and carrying the offense inside.

The Lone four-year Pirate delivered. He finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds, but most importantly, his hard work set a tone as the Hall rallied in the first half. He’s been playing out of position and adjusting to Holloway’s demands, but Samuel has the talent to do it at this level. It showed.

2-Al Dawes catches fire

Keep shooting. That was the message Holloway sent to Al-Amir Dawes as the Newark native struggled in his first three Big East games. The senior guard complied. Left open twice in the early going by St. John’s, Dawes took his time and drilled a pair of 3-pointers.

You could see the confidence returning from there. Dawes shot 39 percent from deep for two straight seasons at Clemson. He’s got a history as a shooter. Sometimes confidence and perhaps a new setting get in the way. The Hall Desperately needs him; maybe he can build off this performance.

3-All the right moves

Give Shaheen Holloway credit. He readjusted his starting lineup to get Enforcer KC Ndefo back on the floor. He gave Samuel a long rope, including trusting him to play through a key stretch with three fouls, which he did. They believed in Dawes and Jamir Harris and they both played well. They didn’t tolerate lackluster defense from Tray Jackson, pulling the plug on the sub early. They inserted sixth man Dre Davis at the right moments. They mixed in some zone that stymied the Johnnies’ guards. And he worked the officials hard early, stopping what seemed to be an unfavorable whistle.

Maybe most important of all, Holloway kept everyone’s heads together at a perilous moment, both heading into the game and when the Pirates fell behind by 10.

This was the second backs-to-the-wall game for the Hall this season, after the trip to Rutgers. Holloway handled both games perfectly.

4-Give ’em something

“We’ve got to give the crowd something to be excited about. That part is on us.”

Those were Holloway’s words, and the proven prophetic. The game was announced as a lower-bowl sellout, and while the actual crowd was a bit short of that, in part because the student section was half-empty, the atmosphere was church quiet for much of the first half as the Hall struggled out of the gate.

But as the Pirates heated up, so did the fans, and by the time a Dawes 3-pointer finally put the Hall ahead with 3:29 left in the first, the home court was cooking. The Pirates went into the locker room to a standing ovation – the best home-court moment of the season thus far.

5-Reset pushed?

After Tuesday’s trip to Creighton, which will be an uphill climb, the Hall has a three-game opportunity to make a move: Butler at home Jan. 7, at Georgetown, at DePaul. Nothing will come easily for this team, but go 3-1, and it’s a new season.

It’s been said since October that this team, with a total staff turnover and so many new players, would be a late bloomer. The opportunity is still there to bloom.

