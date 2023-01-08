Seton Hall basketball bounces back, Locks down Butler

NEWARK – One timeout went by. Then another. Then another.

To the astonishment of Shaheen Holloway watchers, the Seton Hall basketball Coach did not make a single substitution until nearly 13 minutes had ticked away in Saturday night’s game against Butler.

The Hall’s starters were hot and Holloway — who prefers to rotate guys in and out, keeping leg fresh — rolled with it. The result was a 76-51 runaway before a Prudential Center crowd of about 8,000.

“My thing was, if it was working, why change it?” Holloway said. “No one looked tired, no one looked fatigued, no one was out of it, we had a good groove going. I just went with the flow.”

The Pirates led 29-17 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half when Holloway altered the starting five of Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Femi Odukale, KC Ndefo and Tyrese Samuel.

Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) runs up court after a basket during the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Prudential Center.

Samuel opened the contest on fire, posting nine points and four rebounds out of the gate, on the way to 19 points and seven boards for the night. They made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts.

“Desperate for a win,” Samuel said. “That’s pretty much what motivated me and motivated all our team.”

The Lone four-year Pirate, Samuel is clearly a tone-setter for this group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button