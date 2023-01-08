Seton Hall basketball bounces back, Locks down Butler

NEWARK – One timeout went by. Then another. Then another.

To the astonishment of Shaheen Holloway watchers, the Seton Hall basketball Coach did not make a single substitution until nearly 13 minutes had ticked away in Saturday night’s game against Butler.

The Hall’s starters were hot and Holloway — who prefers to rotate guys in and out, keeping leg fresh — rolled with it. The result was a 76-51 runaway before a Prudential Center crowd of about 8,000.

“My thing was, if it was working, why change it?” Holloway said. “No one looked tired, no one looked fatigued, no one was out of it, we had a good groove going. I just went with the flow.”

The Pirates led 29-17 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half when Holloway altered the starting five of Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Femi Odukale, KC Ndefo and Tyrese Samuel.

Samuel opened the contest on fire, posting nine points and four rebounds out of the gate, on the way to 19 points and seven boards for the night. They made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts.

“Desperate for a win,” Samuel said. “That’s pretty much what motivated me and motivated all our team.”

The Lone four-year Pirate, Samuel is clearly a tone-setter for this group.

“It’s great to see him dominate like that,” backup center Tray Jackson said. “It definitely gets us off to a great start.”

Seton Hall (9-8 overall, 2-4 Big East) bounced back from Tuesday’s 22-point shellacking at Creighton, during which its subs got run off the floor. Holloway took that to heart and made the critical adjustment.

Butler (10-7, 2-4) whose Big East wins came against Georgetown and DePaul, was hoping to ride 6-11, 240-pound senior center Manny Bates (13.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg), but Samuel consistently pushed him away from the bucket, and the Hall’s guards helped him out by keeping Butler’s guards from driving and by disrupting passing lanes.

“We’re very good defensively when we’re ready to be,” Samuel said. “If we continue to play great defense and strive to be like this offensively, I think the sky’s the limit.”

It was a total team effort, similar to the New Year’s Eve romp if St. John’s, that underscores the promise this unit possesses despite the roller-coaster results so far this season. After Creighton, Holloway said he held a team meeting that bore fruit.

“I challenged a couple of guys,” the Coach said. “A couple of guys stepped up, the guys I challenged, I thought they played well tonight. So it was a little bit of both, a little bit of me and a lot of them. It’s an older group, man. I don’ t need to be getting on them as much as if they were a Younger group, but we needed to have a meeting. We had it, and now we’re kind of moving forward.”

The Pirates have now taken five straight from Butler, including the past four in Newark, but this marked the first double-digit win over the Bulldogs at the Rock.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Richmond’s near triple-double

The junior point guard is looking every bit like the preseason all-Big East player as selected by the league’s coaches. They racked up 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds before coming out of the game at the under-12 timeout of the second half. Some of his assists were absolute lasers, squeezing through the tightest of spaces.

He could have challenged for the program’s first triple-double since Eddie Griffin dropped one at Norfolk State in 2000, but Holloway saw fit to rest him down the stretch.

Richmond didn’t realize how close he was to the achievement until someone brought it to his attention after he sat down. He said he would like to have pursued it but added, “We got the win — that’s all that matters.”

Holloway said he didn’t know either, and expressed regret about it afterwards.

“I think that’s me,” they said. “I’m into individual stuff like that, it’s big for him, but at the same time, I’m not going to have him in the game at the end of the game like that, something (like an injury) could happen. But I didn’t know he was that close, I gotta do a better job of understanding that.”

2. Ball movement was crisp

In building a 41-23 Halftime lead, the Pirates handed out 10 assists while committing only three turnovers. It wasn’t just Richmond either. One possession featured five Perimeter passes, capped by an extra pass from Odukale that led to an open 3-pointer from Dawes.

“I loved it,” Richmond said. “I don’t know who started it but it was a good thing to see, and I’m glad Al knocked the shot down.”

Sometimes you “earn” a great look. The Hall earned that one – and Dawes made it. The crowd exploded in appreciation. It was a symbolic sequence for the night.

“Extremely different (team) when we’re being unselfish and when we’re passing the ball,” Samuel said. “It’s beautiful basketball. It’s hard to guard.”

3. Hard hats were on

The Pirates held Butler to 26 percent shooting. This was the swarming, disciplined defense they displayed at last month’s win at Rutgers. They defended well inside and out, outscoring Butler 40-20 in the paint.

The Hall is now 9-1 when holding opponents to under 70 points.

4. Credit to Jackson, Harris

After struggling mightily the past few games, especially on defense, Tray Jackson contributed off the bench – on both ends. The junior forward scored 15 points and made all three of his 3-pointers, but also held his own defensively while subbing for Samuel. Unprompted, Holloway praised him afterwards.

“I’ve been trying to make room to kind of get him some minutes out there because he’s a good piece for us that could shoot the basketball, but I challenged him and a couple of other guys the last couple days because he had to battle on the defensive end,” Holloway said. “And he went out there and battled, and you get rewarded when you battle.”

And postgrad guard Jamir Harris, despite being mired in a deep shooting slump, continues to defend at a high level. That shows how mature, and how much of a team guy, the North Brunswick native is. He earns his minutes.

“To his credit, he’s still working hard, he’s not down,” Holloway said. “We still believe in him, he’s gotta get one to go down. I think once he sees the ball go in the basket, I think a lot of things will change for him. Like I said, he’s working hard, he’s not down, the team is still encouraging him to shoot every time he’s open, I’m encouraging him to shoot every time he’s open.”

5. One down, two to go

If Seton Hall is going to make the postseason – right now the Pirates are firmly in the NIT bracket – beating the bottom half of the Big East is a must.

Up next is Tuesday’s visit to Georgetown (5-12, 0-6), which has lost 26 straight Big East contests. Then next Saturday’s jaunt to DePaul (7-9, 1-4), a trip that has bedeviled the program in the past.

“Just need to keep the same intensity,” Jackson said. “It’s a different level of intensity and focus we’ve got to have (to be successful).”

The reality is, the Pirates faced the iron of the Big East throughout the first five games, with the exception of Connecticut. Providence and Marquette might not have looked as much on paper back in October, but they’ve played way better than expected. Trips to Creighton and Xavier were tough as expected.

Have to take advantage of the slate’s softer bends. So far, so good.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].