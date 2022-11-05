Seton Catholic girls soccer team beats La Center to earn first state berth

The Seton Catholic girls soccer team is going to state for the first time ever.

And the Cougars did by doing something else they haven’t done all year – beat La Center.

Freshmen Hailey Herboth and Camryn Moore scored goals, as did senior Anna Mooney, as the Cougars beat La Center 4-1 in the 1A district third-place match Saturday at King’s Way Christian High School.

“I think it was just the fire in us,” Mooney said about the difference in the Cougars’ on Saturday. “We knew this was a loser-out game, and we needed to come and finish on those opportunities we had that we didn’t finish in the past. We had that intensity in us that we didn’t have before, and I think that was a factor.”

Seton Catholic got on the board first when Herboth tapped in a deflection in the 21St minute.