Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State basketball

Ohio State Buckeyes Graduate forward Seth Towns announced over the holiday weekend that he will be stepping away from the men’s basketball team at OSU. The announcement comes in the wake of him missing the 2021-2022 season following back surgery in September 2021.

“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel,” said Towns in a Tweet, “it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season.”

Towns transferred to Ohio State as a Graduate student in 2020 after his first four seasons at Harvard, two of those unable to play due to injury. Towns was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year during the 2016-17 season with the Crimson and earned Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18. They became just the fourth Harvard player and third sophomore in league history to win the award.

Towns made his debut for Ohio State against UCLA in the 2020-21 season, his first time on the court since the Ivy League title match in March 2018. He reached the 900 career points mark against Iowa Feb. 28, 2021.

Despite his injury obstacles preventing him from staying on the court, Towns excelled in the classroom, being named an OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Towns further added that: “as for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like. But, I am excited to find what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be placed – as I always have been – exactly where I am intended to be.”