Seth Towns is done with college basketball

Recruiting is a funny business. Coaches and fans get wound up about one prospect or one decision and then they go somewhere else and everyone is all upset about it.

This happened for Duke in the early K years when Curtis Hunter was the great prize. A Durham native, Hunter was a huge priority for a still-rebuilding Duke program.

But he chose UNC and Duke, needing a player of his size and talents, resorted to David Henderson.

Hunter had an injury-plagued career and Henderson emerged as the soul of K’s first great team.

So you never know.

That’s the case now with Seth Towns, who chose Ohio State over Duke when he decided to leave Harvard.

It wasn’t a terribly painful miss for Duke but it was a miss.

Or at least that’s what people thought at the time.

Somewhat like Hunter though, Towns has had a really tough time with injuries.

One of very few people to have seven years of college Eligibility due to those injuries, waivers and Covid, Towns has now decided to give up basketball.

Or at least college basketball: who knows what his future holds? They may get healthy and give it a go somewhere overseas. If not, a Harvard/Ohio State education is very impressive. He’ll do well.

But it really underscores the point that getting wound up about recruiting, while fun, is often a waste of time. There are far too many variables to know how anyone will turn out.