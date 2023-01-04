Seth Thomas Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

SETH THOMAS OF CENTENARY COLLEGE a senior forward from Kilgore, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played Thursday, December 29th through Saturday, December 31st. SCAC Men’s Basketball Release (Week 8)

Thomas led the Gents in their quest to protect the Gold Dome last week, knocking off Dallas, 90-70, and Austin College, 82-71, in conference action. He was dominant in both games, pouring in 20 points against the Crusaders and following that up with 23 points against the ‘Roos. For the week, he averaged 21.5 points on an outstanding 57.9 percent shooting. Thomas also added 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. Centenary now sits at 11-3 overall, including a 5-1 mark in league play, its best start in program history through the opening six SCAC contests of the year.

Other outstanding performances in the SCAC:

Senior guard Zack Golaszewski of St. Thomas led the Celts in their wins last week against Austin College and Dallas. Golaszewski recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring performances, highlighted by his 20-point, three rebound and two steals in the win over the ‘Roos. Junior guard Trey Crawford of Colorado College recorded a double-double, racking up 14 points on 50 percent (5-for-10) from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ win over Schreiner. Sophomore guard Jacob Harvey of Trinity led the Tigers to their first SCAC win of the season last week against Schreiner. Harvey scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and added two steals and two assists, highlighted by an outstanding 88.9 percent (16-for18) at the line. Sophomore guard Riley Fornerette of Texas Lutheran averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals as the Bulldogs split a pair of non-conference contests last week. Fornerette dished out a career-high five assists in a loss to Concordia and followed that up with a career-high 22 points in the win over Howard Payne. Junior guard Jacob Hester of Southwestern led the Pirates to a 10-point win over Howard Payne with twenty-five points, five assists, and seven rebounds. Hester’s twenty-five points were a season-high for him and the team in individual scoring. First-year center Cristian Rodriguez of Schreiner averaged 10 points on 60 percent shooting and added 5.5 rebounds per contest last week in two games for the Mountaineers. Graduate forward Letrell Toussaint of Dallas was outstanding last week for the Crusaders, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Toussaint’s highlight was his 19 point, 14 rebound double-double in a loss at Centenary.