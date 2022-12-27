Seth Lundy Returns to practice, Andrew Funk fits in and more

The Penn State men’s basketball team approaches the end of non-conference play Thursday when it hosts Delaware State at the Bryce Jordan Center. From Sunday’s home game against Iowa through March, it’s only Big Ten play for the Nittany Lions.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, which tips off at 2 pm and will be televised on B1G+, Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke with the media for about 20 minutes and covered a number of topics, from injuries to new players fitting into freshman adjustments.

Below is a brief look at some of the key points Shrewsberry covered.

Lundy returns to practice

Penn State forward Seth Lundy returned to practice Monday, and while Shrewsberry wouldn’t say whether the junior would return against Delaware State on Thursday or Iowa on Sunday, Lundy appears to be trending in the right direction after he suffered an ankle injury against Canisius on Dec. 18. That injury sidelined him against Quinnipiac last Thursday.

“Seth was back in practice doing things,” Shrewsberry said over Zoom on Tuesday. “He’s a little bit hobbled a few days after injuring [his] ankle, so he may not be 100%. But he’s working back in. Yesterday was the first day he practiced. They didn’t practice in between those other games. We’re just going to try and get him as ready as he can be, and at full strength as possible leading into whether that’s Thursday or Sunday or whenever it may be. He’s doing OK. He did a lot of work with our training staff to get back, get healthy, and we’re gonna get him some reps and get him some work this week during practice.”

During the Quinnipiac game, Lundy was moving well on the sidelines, and Shrewsberry said postgame that the team wanted to have him “fully healthy” for Big Ten play, although he might have been able to play Thursday had Penn State needed him.

The 6-foot-6 Lundy Ranks second on Penn State in scoring and rebounding at 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. He’s also one of Penn State’s top Defenders and often takes on one of the opponent’s top scorers. And for a team with a thin front court, Lundy provides needed size and length for the Nittany Lions down low.

Funk’s transition has been ‘very seamless’

The addition of guard Andrew Funk to the Penn State lineup has been a boost in terms of the Nittany Lions’ scoring punch. Funk is averaging 11.8 points per game, which ranks third on the team, and he’s hitting 42.2% of his 3-pointers, which also ranks third on the team (minimum 25 attempts). He’s taken the most 3-pointers, too.

So far, Funk has handled his jump up from Bucknell well. And for Shrewsberry, that holds true both on the court and off. It’s been “very seamless” for Funk, Shrewsberry said.

“This summer, whether we were on the court or in the weight room, you could see the drive that he had, how he wanted to compete and go about his daily business,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a professional in that sense where there’s no questions about, ‘Will Andrew do this or do that?’ He does what you ask him to do, but he also goes above and beyond that.

“He is a mature, mature young man and [an] awesome student in the classroom. He was a great student at Bucknell, and he continued that here with a just unbelievable first semester in the classroom. His transition off the court, I believe, has been very seamless, but he fits who we’re looking for and who we want in this program this year, but also in future years.”

Njie’s conditioning coming along

Shrewsberry believes forward Kebba Njie is improving his conditioning on the court, and it’s leading to improved play in his first season of college basketball. The 6-foot-10, 237-pound freshman has plenty of responsibilities in Shrewsberry’s system, and the added intensity of moving up a level adds to the strain.

“We’re asking a lot of him, so he’s guarding, he’s defending, he’s playing at a high level, but then when we get the rebound, I’m telling him to Sprint from end to end, and that takes a lot of effort,” Shrewsberry said.

“The last couple of games, I’ve thought he’s played his most physical around the basket, around the paint, running from end-to-end. So it’s taking a lot of effort from him. It’s good to have some options, it’s good to have some healthy options that now when he does get tired, we can throw the next guy in there. It’s all I ask those guys to do is play as hard as possible for as long as you can, and we’ll get whoever’s next into the game after you.”

Given Penn State’s lack of depth down low, the Nittany Lions needed Njie to come along ahead of Big Ten play to help raise the ceiling of the team. There are obvious growing pains for Njie, but Shrewsberry knows the 18-year-old can help.

Njie is scoring 4.9 points and grabbing 4.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game. He’s the only freshman — and one of only five players overall — to appear in all 12 games this season.

A dozen down

Penn State is through its first 12 games of the season. The Nittany Lions are 9-3 with a couple impressive wins and a few stinging losses on their resume. With Delaware State visiting State College on Thursday, Penn State has the chance to enter the bulk of conference play with 10 victories, a mark that took them until mid-February to reach a season ago (although there were some postponements in the non-conference Slate because of COVID-19 mixed in there).

Shrewsberry was asked Tuesday how he would evaluate the first dozen games of the season given what his expectations were when the season tipped off more than a month ago.

“I’m not sorry. I didn’t map it out,” Shrewsberry said. “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, let’s try and get to this number at this time or we can win these games.’ I’m so, like, tunnel-focused that it’s all I think about is what’s next and what’s coming up immediately next. I like what we’ve done. There’s things obviously in the three games that we lost where I’m kicking myself, if I could go back and change some things that I would like to do better.

“But I like our group, I like how they come and compete every single day. I like how they listen, how we learn and adjust. So I’m pleased with where we are. I’d love to be 12-0. But that’s my own crazy thoughts in my mind. I told these guys before we played Illinois, like I believe in our team like nobody else. I should. I’m coaching the team. But I believe that because I feel like whatever they try and do offensively, we can guard it, and however they try and guard us defensively, we can score against it. I don’t know if I always had that feeling last year.”

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.