Seth Greenberg Talks NCAA Men’s Basketball – ESPN 98.1 FM

Seth Greenberg, an Analyst for ESPN and 34-year coaching veteran, had quite a few things to say in an interview about the upcoming college basketball season, with UNC leading the pack.

Greenberg: 2022-2023 Season Breakdown

At first look, the University of North Carolina sits at No. 1 in the Top 25 AP Poll. It has returned four starters and acquired Pete Nance in the offseason.

Nance’s original plan was to enter the NBA draft, but he decided to withdraw before the early-entry deadline in order to compete in one more year of collegiate play. Standing at 6-foot-10, this forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 45.2% from the three-point range. With these stats, Nance was able to clinch the honor of being the best available player in the portal.

Greenberg said he believes the Tar Heels will succeed with this addition to the team plus the help of Puff Johnson, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Seth Trimble.

Trailing close behind UNC, Greenberg said he is sure Duke, Villanova, Kentucky and seven teams in the SEC have a good shot at making a run in the NCAA tournament. Although Greenberg praises those teams for their talent, he also said he believes college basketball can be unpredictable.

According to him, there might be a team that emerges whether that’s San Diego State or Creighton, that will surprise. It is all up in the air and most of it depends on returning players and coaches. Name, image and likeness is a big component in the sports world, he said. NIL has the ability to have players come back and try to improve their stock, he continued.



The Big 12 versus the SEC

As for the best conference, Greenberg said he is confident the SEC will be the best conference. Although the Big 12 has been doing a good job using the Portal and building their rosters, the SEC dominates all other parts.

Greenberg explained, Kentucky has the national player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Tennessee is at a very high level. They said the Volunteers have a terrific back court, especially over their scrimmage against Gonzaga in October. The Bulldogs failed to survive Tennessee, leaving with a 99-80 loss. Greenberg explained, this will be a great era for the team due to its size, maturity and physical manner.

On the other hand, Arkansas was said to have the best recruiting class in the SEC with top stars Nick Smith and Anthony Black. Texas A&M was also noted to have a good style of play, which makes them hard to play against and hard to prepare for.

As for the Gators, Greenberg said he has faith the transfer Portal will help in Florida’s favor with the additions of Alex Fudge and Kyle Lofton. Additionally, the returns of Colin Castleton and Kowacie Reeves could be catalysts for a new beginning with the team under the guidance of first-year Coach Todd Golden.

Greenberg proceeded to say the SEC dominated in the transfer portal and in recruiting. As a whole, the conference invested in great facilities and coaches.

“You got seven teams that could catch Lightning in a bottle and make runs in the NCAA Tournament… The SEC in basketball is in a very similar place as SEC football.”

The only teams Greenberg does not have hope for in the SEC are Alabama and Auburn. They said teams like North Carolina State, Duke, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech in the ACC have more depth.