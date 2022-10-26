Set Piece Goals Lead Bowling Green to Road Win at NIU

Next Game: Akron 10/29/2022 | 7 p.m October 29 (Sat) / 7 pm Akron History

DEKALB, Ill. – All three goals for Bowling Green came off set pieces as the Falcons topped the Northern Illinois University men’s soccer team, 3-1, on Tuesday night (Oct. 25) at the NIU Soccer Complex. Miguel Maynez Jr. (El Paso, Texas/New Mexico) scored his second goal of the season for the Huskies.

“We are obviously disappointed with the result,” said NIU head coach Ryan Swan . “To concede three goals from set pieces, we knew that was a Threat where (Bowling Green) was strong, so the way we defended those was disappointing. The quality of our play in the final third, with the exception of Taisei (Arima) getting a couple of looks and ( Miguel Maynez Jr.’s ) goal, I just don’t think we were dangerous in the final third. When that is the case, and you don’t defend set pieces well, it is going to be tough to win games.”

Bowling Green (5-4-5, 3-1-2 MAC) opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Sergi Martinez floated a free kick into the box and Joey Akpunonu was first to it, powering home a header from about eight yards to give the Falcons the early advantage.

In the 18th minute, NIU had a chance off a corner as the ball fell to the feet of Harry Jolley (Liverpool, England/St. Margaret Academy). His effort was deflected by Bowling Green goalkeeper Brendan Graves before the ball was knocked harmlessly over the crossbar.

The Falcons doubled their lead in the 37th minute from a corner as the initial ball deflected from Sergi Martinez into the feet of the NIU goalkeeper Martin Sanchez (Bloomington, Minn./Kennedy) before pinballing back to Josh Erlandson who fired in a shot from close range to give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

NIU (5-6-4, 2-3-1 MAC) had a couple of chances in the final minutes of the first half to cut the Bowling Green deficit in half. Zachariah Thomas (Burnaby, British Columbia/Moscrop Secondary) forced a save from Graves on a shot from just outside the box in the 39th minute and I guess Arima (Machida, Japan/Fort Hays State) had a shot blocked from a corner in the 43rd minute.

Just after halftime, the Huskies were directly on the front foot as Kevin Galiano (Bellingham, Wash./Meridian) hit a dipping shot from the edge of the box that went just over the crossbar in the opening minute of the second half.

In the 82nd minute, Maynez brought the Huskies back within a goal. NIU forced a Bowling Green turnover 20 yards from goal and Parker Jeppson (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest) played a short ball into the stride of Maynez who fired a Rocket into the upper corner from 25 yards.

It took Bowling Green just over a minute to respond, however, as the Falcons earned a free kick just over 30 yards from the goal. Martinez lofted the free kick into the box where Erlandson rose above the crowd from just inside the penalty spot to flick home a header and Restore the two-goal advantage for the visitors.

Sanchez made two saves in the contest for the Huskies; Graves finished with three saves between the posts for Bowling Green.

NIU will close the home portion of the season on Saturday night, Oct. 29, when the Huskies host Akron, kickoff against the Zips is scheduled for 7 pm Prior to the game, NIU will honor its seven Seniors during its Senior Night Ceremony.