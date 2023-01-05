Set a goal to understand where food comes from News, Sports, Jobs

I hope that everyone had a great Christmas season.

It really is hard to believe that a new year is already upon us. With a new year often comes new goals, and/or changes for most people. Many people decide to start a new diet, or maybe a more structured routine, or cutting out old habits, etc. While all of these start off as good intentions and can be good, more often than not a couple of weeks into them they tend to fizzle. With that, I encourage you to find more sustainable resolutions this year, and try to expand your horizons.

As a dairy farmer, I love promoting the industry. I tend to take advantage of every opportunity that I can to talk about and promote agriculture and farming. Much like many of you, I tend to start the new year with heavy goals and often they seem to slip away. But, one goal that I set for myself a few years ago that I am still upholding to this day is to use my voice, knowledge and experience to educate the public on the practices of farming and where their food comes from.

With that, as I continue on my journey of helping consumers to better understand the farming industry, I encourage you as a consumer to set a goal this year to really understand what you are eating, where it comes from, and how it is produced. It really amazes me how many people genuinely think that the food they eat originates from the grocery store. That is not totally incorrect, because in fact you do get your Groceries from the store, but so many fail to realize the path that those products were on prior to hitting grocery store shelves.

I have mentioned this before, and I will continue to urge you to go out and attend a local farmers market, or go to a local butcher shop, or produce store. These are wonderful opportunities to get to meet the farmer behind your food. Not only will you be able to see first hand the person who grew and harvested what you are about to consume, but you will also have the chance to ask them any questions that you may have on how your food was planted, grown or harvested, as well as anything else in farming that may interest you.

As the new days of 2023 turn into weeks and months, please take this new year as one to really dive into your food supply and really think about all that goes into producing a quality product and all of the challenges that farmers face on the regular so that the population has a date product available to them.

Holler is a member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees.