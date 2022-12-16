Set A Goal And Keep Your Team On Task

When you run project teams, it’s not enough to set a goal and leave them to pursue it. They may initially spring into action but lose their focus over time.







Keeping a project team on track requires ongoing effort. You need to ensure that your staff continue to care about the goal and their enthusiasm doesn’t wane.

As distractions threaten to derail their progress, it’s your job to help them persevere. Otherwise, they may abandon the project — or view it as a Nuisance rather than a priority.

“Even with the best of intentions, too many key projects stumble along and never have the chance to succeed,” said Steven Kadish, co-author of “Results.”

To spur your project team to stay the course after you set a goal, reinforce the importance of their work and why it matters. How can you keep your Squad advancing towards the goal?

Cover Your Bases As You Set A Goal

Some leaders take great pains to present a grand vision of the journey the team must take. They envision an end point and paint a vivid picture of what it’ll be like when they get there.

But the team’s odds of success soar when they also know the “what” and the “how” — what you seek to accomplish and how the team can tackle it effectively.

“It’s not enough to describe where you want to go,” Kadish said. “You need to know what you’re trying to accomplish and have a method to get it done.”

Balance Excellence With Empathy

Hard-charging leaders may assume that they need to set a high bar and crack the whip for the team to shine. But applying too much pressure after you set a goal can backfire.

It’s better to demand excellence along with an empathetic concern for each employee.

“Teams thrive when leaders set tough standards and reveal their devotion to the team,” said Anne Morriss, author of “Unleashed.” “That means demanding (superior) results while also showing interest in what motivates each team member, identifying their strengths and helping them with their career.”

Praise Now And Later After You Set A Goal

It’s unlikely that project teams will give up on a goal if the leader keeps praising them along the way. They’ll feel more attached to the project if they are recognized for their ongoing dedication.

“Use positive reinforcement generously,” said Morriss, founder of the Leadership Consortium, a leadership acceleration program in Cambridge, Mass. A steady stream of encouraging feedback tends to energize staff so that they maintain their goal-driven focus.

Hold Daily Check-Ins

Many project teams face obstacles. Leaders who spot these issues early on — and address them quickly — enable the team to plow ahead.

Morriss suggests hosting daily stand-up meetings that last just a few minutes. Let each team member share roadblocks they’re facing in Pursuing the goal. Explore ways that you can lend a hand to remove those barriers.

“In these tactically focused meetings, you can read everyone’s eyes and see how you’re being received,” she said. Better yet, having everyone stand the whole time speeds up these sessions.

Introduce Lines Of Inquiry

Rather than state the goals to the team, reframe them as questions. Stoke their curiosity by urging them to search for answers after you set a goal.

“Listing the questions the team is trying to answer can help them focus on what outputs you want,” said Ivan Matviak, co-author of “Smarter Collaboration.”

Mix Short-And Long-Term Goals

Prod your project team to achieve quick wins while also chipping away at longer-range goals. Workers are more apt to stay engaged if they achieve short-term victories on the road to something more ambitious down the line.

“Make sure you have both short-term goals that help people feel motivated when they hit interim milestones as well as long-term, aspirational goals,” Matviak said.

