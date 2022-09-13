Serving up Six: Volleyball Badgers in the Kohl

MADISON, Wis. — Fourth-ranked Wisconsin (5-1) wraps up the non-conference season this weekend, hosting No. 16 Florida (6-2) is Friday in the Kohl Center, First serve is at 7:30 pm live on the Big Ten Network. The Badgers are looking to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record of 15,797, set at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 7, 2022, when Nebraska edged Creighton, 3-2.

On Sunday, UW takes on Rhode Island (3-6) back in the Field House at 1 pm The Rams are coached by former Badger Volunteer Assistant Coach Angel Agu.

Friday Night Lights

Friday kicks off a weekend celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX

Fans are encouraged to wear red for a “ Red Out “

“ New UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will serve as the Honorary team captain.

1. FOUR IN A ROW: Wisconsin upped its winning streak to four in a row, including the last three by 3-0 scores, after winning two matches last weekend. The Badgers swept No. 14 Kentucky on its home court on Friday before Downing Campbell on Saturday. Wisconsin held Kentucky, the nation’s team leader in hitting percentage at .375, to a season-low .231 hitting percentage last Friday. The Badgers outblocked the Wildcats 15-6 and served tough, recording six service aces. On the season, UW ranks second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally in allowing opponents to hit just .136.

2. GREAT GULCE: Gulce Guctekin was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, earning her first career honor. The 5-foot-5 libero tallied 10-plus digs in both matches last weekend, averaging 4.33 digs per set. She also tied her career high of three service aces in two matches, averaging 1.00 aces per set. On the season, Guctekin ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 3.71 digs per set, recording a career-best 17 digs in three sets vs. High Point. She also leads the Squad with 12 service aces (0.57/set), recording a career-high three aces in the last three matches. She adds 1.10 assists per set, putting up a career-high six assists vs. High Point.



3. HART OF THE BADGERS: Redshirt senior Danielle Hart leads the Nation with 1.93 blocks per set after averaging 2.0 blocks per set last weekend. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker had a season-high seven blocks against Kentucky last Friday. As a team, UW ranks second nationally with 3.14 blocks per set, trailing only Big Ten-foe Maryland (3.21). The Badgers had a season-high 15 blocks in only three sets at Kentucky last Friday. That mark ranks third on the three-set UW single-match record under 25-point Rally scoring.

4. HOME WINNING STREAK ON THE LINE: The Badgers have won their last 10 matches at home. Wisconsin wrapped up the 2021 season winning its last eight home matches, including four NCAA tournament matches. UW opened the 2022 season with two home victories.

5. LAST TIME IN THE KOHL: The last time a volleyball match was played in the Kohl Center was the 1998 NCAA Championship match on Dec. 12. Long Beach State defeated Penn State, 3-2, in the title match in front of 13,194 fans, a then-NCAA attendance record.

6. LOOKING FOR A SELL OUT: Wisconsin is looking to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record of 15,797 set less than two weeks ago when Creighton Hosted Nebraska in the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Kohl Center seats more than 17,000 fans for men’s and women’s basketball.

