Serving up a Love of Literature

Emphasizing the importance of having Voices coming from many different cultures and many different times in history, Santa Barbara native Anita Perez Ferguson (anitaperezferguson.com ) writes the young adult Mission Bellstrilogy, which weaves together historical figures and events with exciting action. She explained that her first book, Twisted Cross, “starts in Spain in the late 1700s. Most of you in this room know that we have the Mission Santa Barbara here in our community. And there’s a whole string of Missions up and down the state of California. Before those were even built, this story begins as a boy who started in Spain and ends up in jail. They made a big mistake. In those days, in certain jails and companies, when they needed more people to work on the ships that were crossing over the Atlantic, they’d go get the prisoners out of the jail. And they ended up being the workers on the ships at this time.”

Her most recent book is titled Green Eyes and Ham, which is about “two 8th-grade boys who find that they have a crush on one another. Finding my voice to become that character — I tend to write in first person — was really exciting for me. I really enjoyed it. And I hope to write more about some of the marginalized groups that need voices.”

Author Nikki Barthelmess (nikkibarthelmess.com), who writes young adult fiction, expounded on the concept of voice. “I wanted to start by talking about how our Voices are all different,” she said. “So what is voice? The perspective from which the story is coming from. So when I’m telling a story, or when I’m coming into a room, for example, it’s a lot different than anybody else in this room because I’m a different person. I’m Nikki; I’m an author. I grew up in Nevada, but I’m from California. I grew up in foster care. I’m bicultural. So all that I bring to the table, that makes me who I am.”

Children’s book Writer Andrea J. Loney (andreajloney.com) had an apt analogy for creating characters. “If you like Legos, and you buy the box, and you’ve got the box, and you see the house or whatever you want to make with the Legos, you don’t just empty it out and all the blocks fall in place . … You actually have to spread them out and play with them. … You have to work at it. It’s the same thing with writing. And that’s part of how you find the voice.”

“There’s never one voice that you write; you have to play with voice itself when you’re writing,” echoed author Alexis O’Neill (alexisoneill.com), whose books include The Efficient, Inventive (Often Annoying) Melvil Deweya picture book about the Inventor of the Dewey Decimal System.

Animator, author, and Illustrator James Burks (jamesburks.com) shared that taking Improv classes and learning magic helped him learn to become a character. “I used to work at Starbucks,” he said. “I would go take my kids to school, and I would go sit at Starbucks and sit over in the corner with my laptop and my sketchbook. And I would have these made-up conversations between a bird and a squirrel. If you saw me over there, you would probably think I was crazy. ‘Why is he making those goofy faces?’ I’m trying to find the voice of these characters that I’m creating, whether they’re birds, squirrels, or little girls.”

