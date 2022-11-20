Serving the community through golf – The Vacaville Reporter

Huddled around a golf ball, a group of local young girls was learning how to read a putting green during a special golf clinic Saturday at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville.

The Clinic was organized by Girl Scout Diana Borchert, 17 of Vacaville and a senior at Vanden High School as her Gold Award Project.

The Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, involves creating and running a sustainable community service project.

For Borchert, passing on her passion for golf was the easy choice.

The game has always been close to Borchert’s heart, ever since she picked up the game as a freshman in high school.

“I’ve been in Girl Scouts since the first grade, so I felt like it wasn’t something I had to do, but it would be cool if I did it,” she said Saturday after sending off the 30 girls to the three golf skills stations around the course.

The project requires over 80 hours of work. Diana said that she’s been working on this community service project for about a year, in between her school work and her own golf endeavors as a member of the girl’s golf team at Vanden.

The project also has to be sustainable — Borchert is already planning a second Clinic next summer and hopes that she can use her contacts in the golf world, including the local chapter of the LPGA, to run future Clinics once she has gone off to college.

For Saturday’s clinic, Borchert enlisted the help of three friends — Maggie Taylor, 17, and Zoe Zanassi, 16, who are teammates with her at Vanden, and Brooke Williams, 17, who plays golf for Vacaville High School — to help coach the girls in skills such as putting, chipping, and general swing technique.

She also worked with Dennis Urabe, the head golf professional at Cypress Lakes, who provided access to the course and also some guidance on how to run a clinic.

“She did great, she did it all on her own,” Urabe said about the Borchert and the clinic. “The girls are out there having fun, and that’s what really matters,” he continued.

“It’s super cool to be running this clinic,” Borchert said.

Diana’s mom, Angela, has been her Troop leader for her entire time in scouting. She watched with pride as her daughter moved around skill stations around the course.

“She is the first girl in the Troop that has earned the Gold Award,” Borchert said. “It’s a big day for her.”