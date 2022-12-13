Serving God and children go hand in hand

COSHOCTON – His love of kids, sports, and the Lord led him to Coshocton.

“My brother and I spent most of our time with friends playing board games,” recalled Isaac Bush. “Then when it was nice out, we enjoyed basketball at the neighbors, wiffleball and kickball in the backyard, and time at the playgrounds in our area.

“Our lives also consisted of many sports at the local YMCA,” he continued. “That’s also where I got my first real job as an official. We helped officiate soccer, basketball, and T-ball as young teenagers, which was a Catalyst into what is now a 23-year career as a baseball umpire and a long history of officiating at Kids America and in local athletics.”

Today, Bush is executive director at Kids America.

“I first came to Kids America in 2004 for an indoor soccer tournament,” he remembered. “It was a great time, although I remember losing that weekend.”

