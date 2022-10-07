Servier adds a ‘smile’ to its brand while setting ambitious Oncology goals – Endpoints News

Servier has dropped billions of dollars over the past several years with the goal of becoming a top player in hard-to-treat cancers. Now it’s setting a deadline — and giving its brand a makeover.

The French Pharma aims to hit at least $2.9 billion (€3 billion) in annual Oncology sales by 2030, an ambitious goal considering the group’s total revenue for the 2020/2021 fiscal year topped out at $4.6 billion (€4.725 billion). Servier launched a private US branch to focus on cancer back in 2018 dubbed Servier Pharmaceuticals, just after sweeping up Shire’s Oncology business for $2.4 billion. A few years later, the company threw down $1.8 billion to take Agios’ Tibsovo and other cancer candidates into the fold.

To reach its target, Servier Pharmaceuticals CEO David Lee has pledged to launch one new cancer drug or indication each year.

“Without a duty to shareholders, we don’t have to Chase the next round of funding, limit ourselves to areas with large financial potential or develop ‘me too’ drugs for MOAs that everyone knows work in disease areas that already have established treatment options ,” they said in an email to Endpoints News. “We can remain steadfast on the science that benefits our patients.”

The company’s 2030 mission also includes a “major launch” in Neuroscience or immuno-inflammation, and growing the cardiovascular and Generics business. As part of the push, Servier changed up its logo, adding a star and “moved by you” slogan. The “r” at the end of the logo curves into a “smile” representing “hope for patients,” the company said.

Siham Imani

“I think it’s very clear our weight in oncology, our development in terms of R&D, and we wanted to have this Transformation be more visible to the external world,” Siham Imani, executive VP of corporate strategy and Transformation at Servier, said in an interview.

The colors, purple and orange, make for a “nice and modern look,” Imani said, while the star and slogan are supposed to symbolize the company’s proximity to patients, partners and employees.

“We really want to show this emotion, this empathy to the external world,” she said.

What comes next? When it comes to M&A, Lee noted that Servier is “very much in the game.” The company celebrated a win back in May for Tibsovo along with a commonly used Chemotherapy in newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia patients.

“We believe in the power of co-creation to help patients, often children, who are battling hard-to-treat cancers that defy easy answers. There are so many companies working on complementary technologies, and we can do more together than we can alone,” Lee said, adding that the company is “actively seeking new partners and new deals.”

Servier Pharmaceuticals had one asset when it launched in 2018, Lee noted, adding that the team is now working on five assets.

“In order to reach our ambitious goal of 8 billion in particular, 3 billion in oncology… I would say that it is very important indeed that we are able to perform acquisitions Licensing partnerships in different stages,” Imani said.