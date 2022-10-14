Serrano ends the season with a perfect 22-0 record

Serrano ends the season with a perfect 22-0 record

The Serrano volleyball team ended the season with a clean sweep of the Mojave River League with a dominant showing Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks swept Oak Hills in three sets (25-9, 25-13, 25-16) and head into the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Playoffs with a perfect 22-0 record, which is a feat that head Coach Chelsey Turner says has never been done before in program history.

“This was our goal last season and this is a similar grouping, we didn’t lose a lot of players from last year,” Turner said. “This was our goal and we achieved our goal. We had some really good teams we played in the preseason and we still beat them, so that was huge.”

Serrano went 10-0 against the MRL last season, so if there was ever going to be a game to lose it would have been in the preseason against Tougher competition. Going undefeated became a reality after Serrano picked up two key victories in preseason action.

“Quartz Hill and Etiwanda were our biggest competition this year. We beat Quartz Hill last year but it was a tough game and we lost to Etiwanda,” senior libero Kelsey Gomarko said. “We know that would be really tough competition and that game showed us that we have the Capability of going all the way.”

Serrano's Kelsey Gomarko celebrates during a match against Oak Hills on Sept. 27, 2022.

Serrano beat Quartz Hills 3-0 and Etiwanda 3-1 earlier this year.

No team took the Diamondbacks to five sets all season, nor did they drop a set in MRL play.

Against the Bulldogs, Lauren Gott led the team with 17 kills, while fellow Seniors Macy Kavanaugh and Madison DiGiorgio led in assists and digs with 26 and 14, respectively.

Kavanaugh and Giorgio both served a game-high five aces as well.

“I just try to think of the zone to serve and decide if I want to serve it high, low, short, deep, those kinds of things,” Kavanaugh said. “I just want to have no spin on the ball so it kind of floats over the net. That’s my favorite thing about serving.”

Serrano's Macy Kavanaugh sets the ball for Lily Thorne on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Diamondbacks swept and improved to 17-0 on the season.

The nine Serrano Seniors have grown up playing volleyball together, whether they were on the same club team, like Kavanaugh and Gott, or were competing against each other.

“I’m a little sad it is coming to an end but we are all excited for what’s to come with CIF. We’re all hoping we can take it far and win,” Gott said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button