Serie A title race: Ranking the Scudetto contenders between Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan

The Scudetto race is entering a key week in Italy ahead of the big match that will take place on Friday between Naples and Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli are still at the top of the table with 44 points from 17 matches, meanwhile AC Milan and Juventus follow them with 37 points. Inter Milan complete the top four with 34 points and these teams are the ones that will fight until the end to lift the trophy. In the last weekend of action, Inter Milan drew 2-2 against Monza a few days after winning against Napoli, while the Serie A leaders won away against Sampdoria (2-0). Juventus won their eighth match in a row against Udinese (1-0), and AC Milan drew 2-2 against AS Roma after Stefano Pioli’s side were up 2-0 before the final minutes of the game. Let’s rank the Clubs and see who’s most likely to win the Scudetto when it is all said and done:

Standings

1) Naples, 44 points

2) Juventus, 37 points (+19 GD)

3) Milan, 37 points (+15 GD)

4) Inter, 34 points

Here’s a look at the least likely to win to the most likely:

4. Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri are ten points behind Napoli and conceded far too many goals already (24 in 17 games, the worst record in the top ten). If they want to be back in the title race, they definitely need to stop conceding so many goals and improve their defensive performances, especially against smaller teams. However, the draw on Saturday against AC Monza showed that they are still far from making a quick comeback in the table, as they conceded a late goal that led to the final 2-2 draw. They are probably already out of the title race.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world’s most popular sport.

3. Juventus

The Bianconeri had a terrible start to the season when the position of Allegri seemed to be in danger. However, the Italian manager overturned his situation and managed to win eight games in a row without conceding a single goal. Those are some incredible numbers that showed how things can quickly change in this sport, and Juventus now have the possibility to get closer to the Serie A leaders if they win away on Friday against Napoli. Allegri managed to create a nice mixture in the Squad between young players and experienced ones. The comeback of key player Federico Chiesa was also another big help for the team that is now fully in the race to win the title. The fans are still hoping to see more entertaining soccer, but when results come like this, there is not much to be critical of.

2. AC Milan

The Rossoneri are still as close as Juventus (seven points behind) to the top of the league despite drawing against AS Roma after being 2-0 ahead before the final minutes of the match. Pioli’s team are the current title holders and know how to win a Scudetto, as they did it last season for the first time in eleven years. Key players such as Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali are showing their best and they can carry the whole Squad towards another one. However, the match against AS Roma showed that they are not as strong defensively as last season, and this can definitely have an influence in the upcoming months.

1. Naples

Luciano Spalletti’s team are still at the top of the table despite losing their first game of the season against Inter Milan last week. Napoli needed to respond after their first loss and they did it away against Sampdoria (2-0) showing that they are still a strong side and they are the favorites to win their first league title in more than thirty years. Despite key player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia seeming again to be a bit out of form, Victor Osimhen scored his 10th goal in 13 Serie A matches this season, and Napoli are now seven points clear of their title contenders and rivals. On Friday, the Azzurri will play against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus for what might become a key game for the title race. If Napoli avoid losing against the Bianconeri, they will definitely be the main candidate to win a historical Scudetto.