“Serie A Title Our Goal? Well, We’re Just Thinking About Recovering From The Points We’ve Dropped”

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez feels that it is too early for the team to start talking about the Serie A title again.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Radio, the 25-year-old Stressed that rather than getting ahead of themselves thinking about the Scudetto, the Nerazzurri are just focusing on getting back points in the table one match at a time.

Inter have enjoyed something of a bounce back in their last few matches, between the league and the Champions League.

However, even with three consecutive wins in Serie A, the Nerazzurri are still only in seventh in the table thanks to the four matches which they lost earlier in the campaign.

Accordingly, while the title could look a more concrete possibility if Inter are to make up some ground at the top, at the moment it would be ambitious.

Asked if the team considers winning the title to be their goal, Martinez replied “No, because we’ve dropped some big points earlier on, so at the moment we’re just thinking about recovering in the table.”

He then continued of the Nerazzurri’s win over Fiorentina that “We still conceded three goals and so we had to score four to win.”

“But there’s still time, it’s important to win and take points because we’ve already dropped quite a few.”

Martinez said of Wednesday’s match that “We’re feeling good, because we’ve prepared for it very well.”

“We’re focusing on recovering from the weekend’s match so that we’re ready for Wednesday.”