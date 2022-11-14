Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

After Duvan Zapata was fouled in the area by Stephan De Vrij, Lookman stepped up and duly converted to continue his rich vein of form.

He’s now scored six goals in his last eight Serie A games, but the fact that Atalanta have only won 3 games out of those suggests his recent efforts have been wasted just like against Inter.

Atalanta fall apart after Lookman’s goal



Just over 10 minutes after Lookman’s goal, Edin Dzeko equalized for Inter. 10 minutes after the half time break, Dzeko gave Inter the lead 10 minutes after the break with a poacher’s finish that barely crossed the line.

Inter doubled their lead when Jose Luis Palomino put through his own goal from a corner in the 61st minute.

Palomino Redeemed himself by scoring in the right goal in the 77th minute to give Atalanta a fighting chance, but they were unable to complete the fight back as Inter held on for all three points

The only other African involved was Ivory Coast’s Jeremy Boga who came on for Atalanta in the 83rd minute but had no real impact on the game.

Other African players involved

