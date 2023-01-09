Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero signs for Barcelona de Guayaquil

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero will play football again. The forward was forced to retire from Barcelona in 2021 after it was revealed that he suffered from a heart condition that prevented him from professional football. The striker had suffered chest pains and dizziness during his time in Spain but now he has been given the opportunity to play for Barcelona againsomething that was cruelly taken away from him all too soon.

OK, so it’s not exactly the same Barcelona, ​​but what does it matter? He will play for Barcelona de Guayaquil, in Ecuador. The player confirmed his dramatic return in a conversation with ex-player and current President of the club, Carlos Alejandro Alfaro Moreno.

How the striker signed for Barcelona

“I’m waiting anxiously to get there and enjoy myself. I have the cardiologist’s help, I’m feeling good and I have already started training so I’ll be able to play for the Noche Amarilla. I hope I can enjoy myself again on the pitch. I feel really good, I have a chip that controls thingswhich is how I’m able to play, so in 15 days I’ll play a game with my mates from Spain’s Barcelona.”

Agüero ‘went too far’ in Qatar

The player also talked about his time in Qatar, where he saw Argentina lift the World Cup after beating France in the finaland how he had to keep the secret of his signing to himself, even when coincidentally, Barcelona fans asked him to sign for their club: “I went out to eat in Qatar and I was watching Ecuador’s first game of the World Cup when some Barcelona fans recognized me and came over to ask if I would play for their club. I had to keep quiet as not to give the surprise away!”

Agüero admits that during the Celebrations – in which he could be seen down on the pitch with his former teammates, he overstepped the mark: “I went too far with my celebrations in Qatarin the celebration on the pitch with my old teammates but I aim to be fit to be able to play again on the pitch in front of people.”

Agüero’s records

The forward exploded onto the European scene at Atlético de Madridwhere they scored 101 goals in 234 games. They promptly earned a move to Manchester City where he would not only continue his amazing goal record, but become one of the Greatest Strikers ever to play Premier League footballscoring perhaps the most important goal in the club’s recent history, a 94th minute Strike in the 3-2 win over QPR that sealed Manchester City’s first league title for 44 years.

He moved to Barcelona in, erm, Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer, where he hoped to link up with Lionel Messi, but the dream was shattered when Messi moved to PSG in the same summer. Agüero’s time in Spain didn’t get any better as after he was finally allowed to play having been prohibited from making his debut due to financial issues at the club, he suffered a calf injury which kept him out of the Squad for even longer.

The stars finally aligned for Agüero at Barcelonaand he made 5 Appearances for the club, scoring one goal, against Real Madrid. He will now extend his number of games played for Barcelona when he steps out onto the pitch in Ecuador for the first time.