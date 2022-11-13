Sergio Garcia Rumored to Have Unofficially Revealed LIV Golf’s Newest Recruit

The golf world is ever-evolving. Lately, things have been a rollercoaster for everyone involved. In a recent Sergio Garcia event, another important LIV Golf defection was rumored.

Sergio Garcia, the famous LIV golfer, recently hosted an event for raising funds for children’s charities.

This professional Golfer sparked Rumors at Garcia’s event involving LIV Golf players

Pro Golfers like Sergio Garcia are known for furthering their Legacy as well as contributing to causes they deeply care about by hosting Charity events. Proceedings of such events usually go to the cause the host deeply feels for.

The same was the case with the recent Charity event Hosted by Sergio Garcia. His latest event was called Fore Kids ATX. It was aimed to raise funds for various children’s charities.

What gained public attention, however, was the fact that, the Chilean professional golfer, was present at the event alongside other LIV Golfers. There were Rumors hinting at his move to the Saudi-backed league.

Social media users have been questioning whether Pereira can potentially be LIV Golf’s new recruit. The pro golfer’s potential move could indicate Pereira is not the only player making the move.

Justin Thomas wins his second PGA Championship after defeating Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira | Courtesy: Reuters Images

Rumor says there are a number of players who could also be making the shift. Only time will tell what the actual truth about this situation is.

LIV clarifies reports concerning Greg Norman’s replacement

As a matter of fact, there have been reports suggesting that Greg Norman, the current CEO of LIV Golf, is on his way to being replaced by the current Taco Bell CEO, Mark Kim, as LIV Golf’s new CEO.

However, the LIV administration has been prompt in disregarding these claims. LIV Managing Director, Majed Al Sorour, was key to making it clear. They said, “Greg Norman is our CEO and commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg’s title or role is patently false.”

Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Greg Norman the LIV Golf CEO watches during the final round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It does make sense for LIV to make the air clear. Considering the fact that Norman has put most of his contacts from his professional years into building LIV Golf from scratch. Having someone as influential as Norman just puts the cherry on top of the situation.

Even though there was a huge update on Greg Norman possibly leaving LIV Golf, the Managing director of the Saudi-backed league was quick to clear the air. Only time will tell how this story progresses henceforth. However, what we can guarantee is that it would not fail to interest onlookers.

What are your thoughts on LIV Golf’s new move? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

