Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: ‘Too bad for them’ | Golf News and Tour Information

“It’s been great; every time I look at the decision of joining LIV it confirms that I’m very happy with everything we’re doing, not only personally but also a Twist on the game,” Garcia said. “I think it’s working when you look at the demographic [of fans] around the course; it’s a lot younger. Obviously, this is a new step. It’s something exciting and new. It feels like the future of golf and it’s nice to be a part of it.”