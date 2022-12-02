Sergio Garcia fires back at Tiger Woods’ LIV comments, asks if Jay Monahan should go

As the PGA Tour/LIV Golf battle continues, Sergio Garcia pushed back against comments made by Tiger Woods earlier this week, wondering if Greg Norman must go, why not Jay Monahan?

Garcia, the European Ryder Cup star who won the 2017 Masters, was among the early defectors to LIV Golf. In an interview with the Spanish website Marca, Garcia defended Norman, the LIV CEO and commissioner who both Rory McIlroy and Woods have said must be removed from his position for there to be any chance at peace.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go; and Monahan has to stay or go?” Garcia said in Spanish of the PGA Tour commissioner. “It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong.

