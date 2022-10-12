Sergio Garcia fined by DP World Tour for unexcused WD, looks set to let membership expire and be ineligible for Ryder Cup | Golf News and Tour Information

In the meantime, Garcia’s days as an official member of the tour appear to be coming to an end—and with that any chance of playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. To date in 2022, Garcia has played in just three DP World Tour events—the Dubai Desert Classic, BMW International and the BMW PGA. For a player to maintain his membership, he is required to play in a minimum of four events, as long as three are Rolex Series events and the fourth is in their home country (Garcia comes up short in both categories). Otherwise, there is a six-event minimum, which Garcia failed to do.