Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing

Sergio Garcia’s latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing.

Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a Charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas.

As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the snap.

On the far left there is Ian Poulter, followed by Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Carlos Ortiz, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Charl Scwartzel and Jason Kokrak.

Also pictured is none other than the aforementioned Pereira!

See here:

Color me shocked.

GolfMagic Revealed before that Pereira was the latest player widely-expected to depart the PGA Tour waters in favor of the Breakaway series that is commissioned by Greg Norman.

The news comes as LIV Golf has denied a rumor that Norman is set to be replaced as commissioner by Mark King, the former chief executive of TaylorMade.

LIV Golf have not announced any new signings since the end of the Inaugural $255m season.

Related Articles

One of the LIV chiefs, Atul Khosla, spoke to the media at the season-ending $50m team Championship in Miami where they claimed they wanted all signings for their 2023 season to be completed by the end of the year.

Two players also linked with a move include Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Reports suggest Schauffele is set to remain a PGA Tour player for now. But as ever, not every player is a man of their word.

Garcia has had more than an interesting 2022. He memorably ranted that he “couldn’t wait to leave” the PGA Tour before he officially signed for LIV.

Then he reportedly flew off the handle when he was fined by the DP World Tour for teeing it up in LIV Golf’s opening event at Centurion Club in June without a tournament release.

Garcia denied things went down like that.

He was also fined by the European-based tour for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth without specifying a medial reason.

Garcia was later pictured at a college football in the United States.

LIV Golf are set to play as many as 14 events in 2023 with a roster of at least 60 players.

Next page: How much every LIV Golf player won in 2022