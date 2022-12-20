Serendipity Arts to open Multidisciplinary arts, culture center in NCR

The Serendipity Arts Foundation (SAF) has announced the opening of an arts and culture center in the national capital region (NCR) to focus on education, research, multidisciplinary experiences, innovation and incubation.

Touted to be one-of-its-kind, ‘The Brij’ will host multiple creative projects and expressions based on the principles of innovation, sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.

Besides a museum, an academy and multiple galleries, the center will also house a crafts center and an artisanal village where dying and Fringe art along with craft forms will be brought back to life through research, practice, and incubation.

”The Brij stems from a responsibility we feel towards the arts; the way art is seen today, compared to how it was perceived in the region, prior to colonisation.

”In terms of its programming, ‘The Brij’ will retain the aura of the Flagship festival while adding multiple layers of practice, learning and experimentation to its programs, around the year,” Sunil Kant Munjal, founder and patron of Serendipity Arts said.

He added that the facility will have higher arts education, incubation labs, centers of cultural innovation, and performance spaces in an interdisciplinary manner.

According to the foundation, it aims to attract academics, intellectuals, students, art lovers, critics, artists and members of the public to come together and create a ”bustling creative community”.

”The Brij is our endeavor to strengthen India’s place in the global cultural dialogue and make international art accessible to the discerning and the common enthusiast. We aim to contribute to the cultural quotient of the region, through restored artworks and revival of lost or at-risk art forms, while also seeking to Redefine the future of arts through interdisciplinary Collaboration and innovation,” Smriti Rajgarhia, director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, said.

The Multidisciplinary center will have singer Shubha Mudgal, tabla player Aneesh Pradhan, poet and curator Ranjit Hoskote, Theater director Anuradha Kapur, and chef Manu Chandra as the advisors.

