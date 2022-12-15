Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Looks All Grown Up on the Soccer Field

With her arms raised high and a proud smile on her face, Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia is strong on the soccer field! The 5-year-old, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, looks so grown up and confident in a new picture posted to Instagram Yesterday — and we’re cheering her on!

“⚽️🐯,” the post was captioned, referencing Olympia’s lioness-like pose. She is flexing her biceps with one foot on a soccer ball and a glint in her eye as she offers a cute grin for the camera. You can tell she looks so proud of herself! In the next, her hands are raised and her mouth is open mid-roar. It’s so cute — and so like her 23-time Grand Slam Champion mom!

Many people commented on the cute Instagram post, writing, “Making all her Internet aunties proud 😂🙌.”

Another said, “Wait when did she grow up😍”

The little girl is wearing a black Angel City Football Club uniform with bright yellow cleats. Olympia is the youngest co-owner of the professional sports team, as she invested in the Los Angeles Women’s soccer team with her parents in 2020.

At the time, lead founding Investor Ohanian said in a statement for the National Women’s Soccer League that he was “proud” to be part of the group bringing a Women’s professional soccer club to LA.

“Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it’s been undervalued by too many people for far too long,” he said. “As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in Women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

The Angel City FB also commented on Olympia’s new post, writing, “Having fun is what this sport is all about. The whole team is thrilled to see you enjoying it, Olympia!”

The Olympic gold medalist is also supportive of her daughter’s soccer goals. In an Instagram post on Sept. 22, she shared how she is stepping into a new role as an assistant coach.

“True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “And she was so nervous she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an Assistant Coach (when I can) and clearly I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this.”

It doesn’t seem like Olympia is nervous now — she looks fierce and focused on the field!

Before you go, check out Serena Williams’ sweetest mother-daughter Moments with Olympia.

