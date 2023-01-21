Serena Williams and Alex Morgan Get Along for a Round of Golf in Michelob Ultra’s Latest Super-Bowl Commercial

You might follow other athletes like Serena Williams despite being golf fans. And why not? The pro player is worth pursuing. However, imagine her playing golf!

It is not mere Imagination anymore after the new Super Bowl commercial. Recently, John Daly was trending because of his Manscaped commercial. And now, new faces have taken over.

Michelob Ultra, a light beer brand, will air a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is themed after the famous 1980 golf Comedy “Caddyshack.” The commercial will feature professional tennis player, Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Canelo Alvarez, Alex Morgan, and current CBS Sports commentator, Tony Romo. The commercial is likely an effort by Michelob Ultra to appeal to a broader audience and generate buzz for their brand during one of the most-watched television events of the year.

The details of how the makers will incorporate the golf and movie themes into the commercial are yet to be known. Also, how they will be promoting Michelob Ultra will be precise once the full ad airs on February 12th.

Are they new faces of golf?

In a Releases teaser, Williams is dressed in a purple outfit with matching plaid pants and a cap, while Cox is seen wearing a pink polo shirt with a Stern expression. The teaser opens with a view of sprinklers on a Serene golf course, and the commercial will likely show the two Celebrities taking turns at the tee.

It might be weird for the fans not to see the spokesperson and professional golfer, Brooks Koepka Featured in the commercial, even though the theme is golf-centric. However, Tony Romo, known for his love of golf, is featured in the commercial. He does an excellent job of channeling the character Danny Noonan from the movie “Caddyshack.” It’s possible that the brand wanted to bring a fresh face to its campaign. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Tony Romo has a strong following as a commentator and analyst on CBS Sports. They could be a draw for the audience.

On the other hand, Williams has a large and dedicated following. She won many hearts as a professional tennis player and public figure. Williams’ inclusion in the commercial is likely a strategic move by the makers. Her Popularity and Athletic ability will attract a broad audience. Additionally, the tennis star is seen in the commercial playing golf and being good at it. She might even inspire some of her fans to take up the sport. It can be a great way to attract viewers and target a different audience. However, she showcased that she is versatile and not limited to just one sport.

Are you excited about the commercial? Let us know your speculations on what the commercial will be like in the comments down below.