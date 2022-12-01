Serbia vs Switzerland: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Serbia need to win this game to have a chance of going through, whereas a point should be enough for their opponents

Switzerland hopes to book their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup on Friday when they come up against Serbia.

The Swiss started the campaign with a win against Cameroon before going down 1-0 to Brazil and sitting second in the table heading into the final group stage match.

Serbia vs Switzerland latest odds

Serbia are the slight favorites to get the win in this match which would give them a chance of going through to the next round at odds of 8/13 (2.63) with bet365.

Switzerland are the Outsiders to pick up three points at odds of 9/5 (2.80) while the draw is priced at 9/4 (3.25).

Serbia vs Switzerland first goal scorer odds

Serbia stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are the favorites to open the scoring at 9/2 (5.50) while compatriot Luka Jovic is available at 6/1 (7.00).

Haris Seferovic is Switzerland’s lowest-priced player to score the first goal of the game at 7/1 (8.00).

Serbia vs Switzerland preview

Serbia absolutely must win this match to have any chance of going through to the next round of the competition.

They have just one point heading into this match, having been bested by Brazil and then surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Cameroon.

Serbia will have to cut out the errors in their final match of the group stage to get the win against a difficult opponent in Murat Yakin’s team.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will progress with a draw as long as Cameroon do not beat Brazil in the other match.

Serbia vs Switzerland tips and predictions

This should be a tight and nervy affair so don’t expect many goals. Backing under 2.5 goals has paid off in all of Switzerland’s last three matches so it’s worth doing so this time around at odds of 4/5 (1.80).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

