Sequoyah State Park offers FlingGolf

FlingGolf! Have you heard of it? I didn’t know about it until recently when I did some research and saw that the new sport was featured on the show “Shark Tank” a few years ago. In addition, I learned that FlingGolf’s Popularity is spreading like a well-struck tee shot hurtling down the fairway. After playing a round of FlingGolf, I can see why it’s been dubbed “The Future of the Fairway.”

And now Sequoyah State Park, near Wagoner in Northeast Oklahoma, is one of the first places in the state where you can play FlingGolf. Wesley Chaney, director of golf operations for the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and Recreation, says the response so far has been very good.

“I’m excited that Sequoyah Golf Course is able to offer this experience to their park users,” Chaney says. “We wanted to find new ways to bring people to Sequoyah Golf Course, but it was important for us to make sure we offered something that wouldn’t interrupt or slow down our normal golfers.”

