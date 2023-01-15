Sequoyah State Park offers FlingGolf

FlingGolf! Have you heard of it? I didn’t know about it until recently when I did some research and saw that the new sport was featured on the show “Shark Tank” a few years ago. In addition, I learned that FlingGolf’s Popularity is spreading like a well-struck tee shot hurtling down the fairway. After playing a round of FlingGolf, I can see why it’s been dubbed “The Future of the Fairway.”

And now Sequoyah State Park, near Wagoner in Northeast Oklahoma, is one of the first places in the state where you can play FlingGolf. Wesley Chaney, director of golf operations for the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and Recreation, says the response so far has been very good.

“I’m excited that Sequoyah Golf Course is able to offer this experience to their park users,” Chaney says. “We wanted to find new ways to bring people to Sequoyah Golf Course, but it was important for us to make sure we offered something that wouldn’t interrupt or slow down our normal golfers.”

Chaney adds, “FlingGolf achieved this goal and can allow Sequoyah Golf Course to be utilized by all guests wanting a golf experience.”

FlingGolf takes place on a regular golf course. However, you only need one club and follow the same rules as in regular golf, but the pace of play is slightly faster. It was quite alluring to me to only need one club instead of 14! Because of its novel premise, FlingGolf will pique the curiosity of a wide range of people, including Golfers who don’t want to lug their Clubs around on vacation or weekend and non-golfers who want to try the sport.

Right now Sequoyah Golf Course is the only state park golf course that offers rentals for the sport. FlingGolf is best described as a hybrid between stickball and lacrosse. One can employ a variety of methods, such as the overhand, baseball or sidearm styles. Given one’s height, different club lengths are available, but you can also putt with the same club. I will tell you, it took me several attempts to get the hang of it, but once I did, it was exhilarating and exciting.

We were also videotaping an upcoming story for “Discover Oklahoma” on the day we played FlingGolf, and the weather couldn’t have been better: bright sunshine, blue sky and very little wind. As a result, we were able to take in the breathtaking scenery surrounding the golf course and Fort Gibson Lake. On a day like we had, it didn’t matter how well we played the game at all!

FlingGolf was not only energetic, but just downright fun. So if you get the chance, go to Sequoyah State Park and try it out.

But I was also reminded that, despite Oklahoma’s sometimes unpredictable weather, you can golf at any Oklahoma State Park golf course during the winter months. You should also consider purchasing an All Access Pass as an additional benefit. All access memberships are now available at all of the state park golf courses. If you want to play at all of the state park courses, this is the membership for you. The All Access Pass can be purchased at your favorite state golf course.

“The pass entitles the player to a golf membership at all seven of Oklahoma’s state park golf courses for one year from the date of purchase,” Chaney told me. “We also offer course specific memberships to players that just want to play one course most of the time.”

Gift certificates are offered year round, too, and those make great birthday gifts for those who like to hit the links.

And stay tuned to “Discover Oklahoma” and the upcoming story on FlingGolf. You will see on my first attempts how my ball fell out of the club on the backswing. That’s right, fell out of the club! It wasn’t a pretty site, but I persevered.

For a list of all the Oklahoma State golf courses, just go to the official website for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, www.travelok.com.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the Weekly television travel show “Discover Oklahoma.”