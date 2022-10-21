September Budweiser Goal of the Month shortlist
Strike from Toney, Billing, Mitrovic, Mac Allister, Palhinha and Son up for the award
Eight brilliant strikes from six different players were nominated for September 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award.
The poll has now closed with the public vote combined with the choices from a panel of experts set to determine the winner, who will be announced later this week.
Budweiser Goal shortlist
Ivan Toney (BRE 5-2 LEE) 3 Sep (2nd goal)
Philip Billing (NFO 2-3 BOU) 3 Sep
Ivan Toney (BRE 5-2 LEE) 3 Sep (3rd goal)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (TOT 2-1 FULL) 3 Sep
Alexis McAllister (BHA 5-2 LEI) 4 Sep
Joao Palhinha (NFO 2-3 FULL) 16 Sep
Son Heung-min (TOT 6-2 LEI) 17 Sep (1st goal)
Son Heung-min (TOT 6-2 LEI) 17 Sep (2nd goal)
September’s GOTM Nominees are in… 👀
Who gets your pick for the @premierleague Goal of the Month? 🚀 pic.twitter.com/New9uuxhAT
— Budweiser Football (@budfootball) September 22, 2022
