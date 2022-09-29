Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 am).

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBERBER 29

Andrew Geano / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Pete Peterson / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Killian Venman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7 p.m

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30 p.m

Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6 p.m

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6 p.m

Dave Clark Jr. / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan & Clint / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6 p.m

Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Lew Goodwin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jud Caswell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm

No Blue Tomorrows / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3 p.m

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6 p.m

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Friday as well)

David Corson / Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Whiskey-6 / Fody’s Tavern (Derry) / 7pm

Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8 p.m

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9 p.m

The Hoodies / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9 p.m

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ryan Williamson / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Austin McCarthy / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

The I rock‘ Daddios / Deerfield Fair (Deerfield) / 2pm and 5pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7 p.m

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.