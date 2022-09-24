Sept. 23 2022 statewide volleyball coaches polls

OSAAtoday presents its Sept. 23 2022 statewide volleyball coaches polls in all classifications. Thanks to all the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the volleyball coaches polls every other Friday during the fall season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

6A

1. Jesuits (7) [1] 14-0 105

2. Westview (1) [4] 8-1 80

3. Nelson (1) [5] 10-2 76

4. McNary (1) [9] 10-0 56

5. Sheldon (1) [7] 10-3 50

6. Oregon City [6] 7-2 40

7. Roseburg [nr] 10-2 34

8. Sprague [8] 8-3 33

9. Central Catholic [2] 8-6 on the 28th

10. South Medford [nr] 9-3 on the 22nd

Dropped out:

Previous No. 3 West Linn 9 to 4

Previous No. 9 Sherwood 8-2

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Sherwood 8-2 on the 19th

5A

1. Bend (8) [1] 9-0 95

2. Wilsonville (2) [4] 12-0 85

3. Silverton [3] 11-1 77

4. La Salle Prep [2] 9-1 64

5. Crescent Valley [5] 7-1 55

6. West Albany [7] 8-3 42

7. Crater [nr] 8-2 39

8. Summit [8] 3-8 15

8. Thurston [nr] 7-6 15

10. North Eugene [nr] 9-5 on the 14th

10. South Albany [nr] 5-3 on the 14th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 9 Canby 9-3

Previous No. 10 Ridgeview 5-4

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Ridgeview 5-4 13

4A

1. Marshfield (8) [2] 10-2 96

2. Cascade (2) [1] 7-2 85

3. Baker [4] 10-2 58

4. Marist Catholic [3] 6-1 53

5. Crook County [7] 6-3 51

6. The Dalles [9] 10-2 49

7. Mazama [nr] 7-4 48

8. Henley [8] 7-2 on the 23rd

9. Tillamook [nr] 6-3 on the 22nd

9. Sweet Home [nr] 5-3 on the 22nd

Dropped out:

Previous No. 5 Scappoose 7-3

Previous No. 6 Philomath 5-1

Previous No. 10 North Bend 7-4

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Philomath 5-1 17; North Bend 7-4 on the 15th

3A

1. Sisters (8) [3] 14-2 115

2. Burns (3) [4] 11-3 102

3. Horizon Christian, Tualatin [2] 10-186

4. Valley Catholic (1) [1] 11-3 76

5. Santiam Christian [6] 7-2 66

6. Creswell [5] 7-3 41

7. Yamhill-Carlton [nr] 9-3 39

8. Scio [nr] 10-3 on the 29th

9. Siuslaw [10] 8-4 20

10. Westside Christian [nr] 4-4 19

Dropped out:

Previous No. 7 Banks 5-4

Previous No. 8 Corbett 7-3

Previous No. 9 Pleasant Hill 7-2

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: None

2A

1. Salem Academy (6) [1] 11-1 105

2. Culver [3] 8-3 83

3. Monroe (3) [2] 9-3 75

4. Gaston (2) [7] 10-2 65

5. Willam [7] 5-4 41

6. Bandon [9] 9-4 on the 29th

7. Weston-McEwen [4] 9-4 on the 28th

8. Gervais [nr] 6-4 on the 27th

8. Stanfield [6] 6-3 on the 27th

10. Knappa [nr] 6-4 on the 18th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 5 Grant Union 10 to 5

Previous No. 10 Gold Beach 4-5

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Grant Union 10 to 5 17; Blanchet Catholic 5-3 16; Portland Christian 3-3 14

1A

1. St. Paul (7) [2] 13-0 97

2. Crane [3] 9-2 67

3. Damascus Christian [7] 13-0 62

4. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. (1) [5] 10-1 58

5. North Clackamas Christian [2] 10-2 54

6. North Douglas (1) [3] 9-2 43

7. Powder Valley [9] 9-3 38

8. Prairie City [nr] 13-3 on the 31st

9. Umpqua Valley Christian [nr] 8-1 on the 15th

10. Open Door Christian Acad. (1) [6] 13-5 on the 14th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 8 Joseph 5-9

Previous No. 10 Central Christian 15-4

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: None