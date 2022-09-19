Sept. 19 – Hostilo Hoops Community Classic basketball tournament to take place Nov. 21-27 | Education & Career Dev.
September 19, 2022 – OVG360, in partnership with Fastlane, announced a brand new, annual college basketball tournament, the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, that is set to take place at Enmarket Arena Nov. 21-27, 2022.
Basketball fans will be able to purchase single day tickets starting Friday, Sept. 23. General admission ticket prices will start at $15 for students and children, and $25 for adults. Reserved and Club seating will also be available starting at $40. Group packages will also be available for groups 9+ at a discounted rate. Tickets can be purchased online at Enmarketarena.com, Ticketmaster.com or at the Enmarket Arena Ticket Office.
