Sept. 12 State Football Rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. The panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; JB Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Liberty North (6), 3-0, 96, 1

2. CBC (3), 2-1, 89, 2

3. Lee’s Summit North, 2-1, 75, 3

4. Nixa (1), 3-0, 74, 4

T5. DeSmet, 1-2, 56, 6

T5. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-0, 56, 5

7. Marquette, 3-0, 34, 7

8. Joplin, 3-0, 29, 8

9. Troy, 2-1, 23, 9

10. Rockhurst, 1-2, 18, 10

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (9), 2-1, 99, 1

2. Webb City (1), 2-1, 90, 2

3. Francis Howell, 3-0, 81, 3

4. MICDS, 3-0, 64, 4

5. Lebanon, 3-0, 63, 5

6. Jefferson City Helias, 3-0, 47, 8

7. Fort Osage, 2-1, 38, 6

8. Holt, 2-1, 31, 9

9. Camdenton, 3-0, 25, 10

10. Timberland, 3-0, 9, NO

Dropped out: Well. 7 North Kansas City

Also receiving votes: Glendale (2-1), 3rd

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. St. Mary’s (10), 2-1, 100, 1

2. Kearney, 3-0, 85, 4

3. Nevada, 3-0, 84, 3

4. Smithville, 2-1, 62, 2

5. Vashon, 1-1, 56, 5

6. Union, 3-0, 47, 6

T7. Center, 3-0, 40, 8

T7. Hillsboro, 3-0, 40, 7

9. West Plains, 3-0, 19, 9

10. Hannibal, 1-2, 17, 10

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran St. Charles (9), 3-0, 99, 1

2. Cardinal Ritter (1), 3-0, 84, 3

3. St. Pius X, 3-0, 81, 2

4. Pleasant Hill, 3-0, 69, 4

5. Valle Catholic, 3-0, 61, 5

6. Maryville, 2-1, 48, 7

7. Kennett, 3-0, 37, 8

8. Lutheran North, 1-2, 28, 6

T9. Park Hills Central, 3-0, 17, 10

T9. Reeds Spring, 2-1, 17, 8

Also receiving votes: Savannah (3-0), 9

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 3-0, 90, 2

3. Lafayette County, 3-0, 79, 3

4. Richmond, 3-0, 68, 4

5. Seneca, 3-0, 60, 5

6. Centralia, 3-0, 47, 7

7. Bowling Green, 3-0, 38, 8

8. Macon, 3-0, 23, 10

9. Mountain Grove, 2-1, 14, 6

10. MV-Liberty, 2-0, 12, NR

Dropped out: Well. 9 Hallsville

Also receiving votes: Lift for Life (2-1), 8; Ava (2-1), 5; Hallsville (1-2), 2; Mt. Vernon (3-0), 2; Trenton (3-0), 2nd

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Monroe City (5), 3-0, 95, T1

2. East Buchanan (5), 2-1, 94, T1

3. Mid Buchanan, 3-0, 77, 3

4. Marionville, 3-0, 64, 4

5. Adrian, 3-0, 61, 5

6. Gallatin, 3-0, 42, 9

T7. Butler, 3-0, 40, 10

T7. St. Vincent, 3-0, 40, 8

9. Portageville, 3-0, 18, 10

10. South Shelby, 3-0, 15, NO

Dropped out: Well. 6 Thayer

Also receiving votes: Cole Camp (3-0), 3; Lincoln (2-1), 1st