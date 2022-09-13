Sept. 12 State Football Rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. The panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; JB Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Liberty North (6), 3-0, 96, 1
2. CBC (3), 2-1, 89, 2
3. Lee’s Summit North, 2-1, 75, 3
4. Nixa (1), 3-0, 74, 4
T5. DeSmet, 1-2, 56, 6
T5. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-0, 56, 5
7. Marquette, 3-0, 34, 7
8. Joplin, 3-0, 29, 8
9. Troy, 2-1, 23, 9
10. Rockhurst, 1-2, 18, 10
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (9), 2-1, 99, 1
2. Webb City (1), 2-1, 90, 2
3. Francis Howell, 3-0, 81, 3
4. MICDS, 3-0, 64, 4
5. Lebanon, 3-0, 63, 5
6. Jefferson City Helias, 3-0, 47, 8
7. Fort Osage, 2-1, 38, 6
8. Holt, 2-1, 31, 9
9. Camdenton, 3-0, 25, 10
10. Timberland, 3-0, 9, NO
Dropped out: Well. 7 North Kansas City
Also receiving votes: Glendale (2-1), 3rd
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. St. Mary’s (10), 2-1, 100, 1
2. Kearney, 3-0, 85, 4
3. Nevada, 3-0, 84, 3
4. Smithville, 2-1, 62, 2
5. Vashon, 1-1, 56, 5
6. Union, 3-0, 47, 6
T7. Center, 3-0, 40, 8
T7. Hillsboro, 3-0, 40, 7
9. West Plains, 3-0, 19, 9
10. Hannibal, 1-2, 17, 10
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran St. Charles (9), 3-0, 99, 1
2. Cardinal Ritter (1), 3-0, 84, 3
3. St. Pius X, 3-0, 81, 2
4. Pleasant Hill, 3-0, 69, 4
5. Valle Catholic, 3-0, 61, 5
6. Maryville, 2-1, 48, 7
7. Kennett, 3-0, 37, 8
8. Lutheran North, 1-2, 28, 6
T9. Park Hills Central, 3-0, 17, 10
T9. Reeds Spring, 2-1, 17, 8
Also receiving votes: Savannah (3-0), 9
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 3-0, 100, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 3-0, 90, 2
3. Lafayette County, 3-0, 79, 3
4. Richmond, 3-0, 68, 4
5. Seneca, 3-0, 60, 5
6. Centralia, 3-0, 47, 7
7. Bowling Green, 3-0, 38, 8
8. Macon, 3-0, 23, 10
9. Mountain Grove, 2-1, 14, 6
10. MV-Liberty, 2-0, 12, NR
Dropped out: Well. 9 Hallsville
Also receiving votes: Lift for Life (2-1), 8; Ava (2-1), 5; Hallsville (1-2), 2; Mt. Vernon (3-0), 2; Trenton (3-0), 2nd
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Monroe City (5), 3-0, 95, T1
2. East Buchanan (5), 2-1, 94, T1
3. Mid Buchanan, 3-0, 77, 3
4. Marionville, 3-0, 64, 4
5. Adrian, 3-0, 61, 5
6. Gallatin, 3-0, 42, 9
T7. Butler, 3-0, 40, 10
T7. St. Vincent, 3-0, 40, 8
9. Portageville, 3-0, 18, 10
10. South Shelby, 3-0, 15, NO
Dropped out: Well. 6 Thayer
Also receiving votes: Cole Camp (3-0), 3; Lincoln (2-1), 1st