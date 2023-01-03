Sentry Tournament Of Champions DFS Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour presents Fantasy golf fans with the 2023 Sentry Tournament Of Champions. Let’s take a look at this prestigious tournament from a Fantasy golf perspective!

Before I discuss my Fantasy golf player selections I wanted to emphasize that the purpose of this article is not to provide an exact lineup for a specific Fantasy provider.

Having stated that, this article will provide multiple player options in an effort to assist the Reader in generating a unique lineup that will hopefully have the potential to win a GPP (guaranteed Prize pool) contest!

*This week’s event will have a small field of only 39 golfers. Keep that in mind as you process which Golfers to select for your Fantasy golf lineups this week.

Now Let’s shift our attention to my favorite Fantasy golf player selections for the 2023 Sentry Tournament Of Champions.

Fantasy Golf: 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions DFS Selections

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has accumulated three top-ten finishes in his last four tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the Hero World Challenge four weeks ago.

In relation to this week’s currently listed Sentry Tournament Of Champions field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland Ranks ninth in birdie or better percentage and eighth in strokes gained on par fours.

It should be noted that Viktor Hovland has posted quality results playing golf on coastline tracks in the past. Let me be more specific. Hovland has won at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. More recently, Hovland won the Hero World Challenge, an event played in the Bahamas.

Tony Finau

Since the beginning of July, Tony Finau has played eight tournaments on the PGA Tour. In those eight events just mentioned, Finau accumulated an impressive five top nine finishes, including three wins (2022 3M Open: 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open).

Tony Finau has played well at this week’s event previously. Finau finished ninth at the 2017 Sentry Tournament Of Champions.

Seamus Power

The Talented Irishman has accumulated three consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, including a win at the Bermuda Championship in October.

In relation to this week’s currently listed Sentry Tournament Of Champions field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Seamus Power Ranks second in birdie or better percentage, second in GIR (greens in regulation), ninth in bogey avoidance, and fifth in strokes gained around the green.

Additional Golfers I like this week: Jon Rahm : Collin Morikawa : Sungjae Im.