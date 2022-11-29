Sensory Friendly Theater Presents “The Nutcracker” at the Union County Performing Arts Center, Nov. 30—County of Union

The Union County Board of Commissioners invites children with Autism and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy The New Jersey Ballet in a live performance of the beloved classic ballet The Nutcrackeron Wednesday, November 30 at 6:00 pm, at the Union County Performing Arts Center, located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.

“The story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince is a favorite holiday tradition that can be shared by our special needs families in the supportive, judgment-free environment of the Sensory Friendly Theater series,” said Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams.

The Commissioner Board has supported the Sensory Friendly Theater series at the Performing Arts Center since 2012. Audiences can expect relaxed lighting and sound along with other adjustments and supportive services during Sensory Friendly performances.

For complete details and to purchase tickets online visit ucpac.org/sensory-friendly-theatre.

As a reminder, do not purchase tickets through another vendor. Only purchase tickets for Sensory Friendly Theater through the Union County Performing Arts Center.

To purchase tickets in person, come to the UCPAC Box Office, located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway. For Box Office hours and other information call (732) 499-8226 or email [email protected]

Please note that COVID-19 safety regulations are in effect for all performances at UCPAC. For details visit ucpac.org/covid-19. Ticket holders are advised to check for updates prior to arriving at the theatre.

For information and updates on all Union County services during the COVID-19 outbreak, including free vaccination, free testing and other support services, visit ucnj.org/covid19. General information about COVID-19 is available through the New Jersey Department of Health at nj.gov/health.

# #

For all Union County programs and services visit ucnj.org, call the Public Info Line, 877-424-1234, email [email protected] or use the online Contact Form.

Connect with Union County is social media.