Sensational Footage of Nwankwo Kanu’s Outrageous Goal For Arsenal Against Deportivo La Coruna Spotted ▷ SportsBrief.com

Nigeria Legend Nwankwo Kanu scored one of the best goals of his career against Deportivo La Coruna

The former Super Eagles player enjoyed the best moments of his career while playing for Arsenal in England

The legendary Nigerian forward has also played for Dutch Giants Ajax and Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A

Legendary Nigerian forward, Nwankwo Kanu, has scored over a hundred goals in his illustrious football career, but one stands out because of the ingenuity behind the strike.

The 46-year-old enjoyed the best moments of his career in England with Arsenal, where he scored 44 goals in 198 games.

In a video posted on social media, his goal against Deportivo La Coruna remains one of the highlights of his career.

Nigeria Legend Nwankwo Kanu scored one of his best goals for Arsenal against Deportivo La Coruna. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanu left the Deportivo goalkeeper for dead after he dummied the shot-stopper with his clever body movement.

Read also Comical blunder from former Spurs keeper Pierluigi Gollini gifts the opposition a goal in the Conference League

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The goal came in an European game against the Spanish topflight side on March 2, 2000.

Kanu was revered at Highbury after scoring many goals for Arsenal including a famous hat-trick against Chelsea.

They joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 and left the Gunners in 2004 to play for West Bromwich Albion.

Nigerian Senator tells Kanu and other ex-players to run for NFF President

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Segun Odegbami, Daniel Amokachi and other Super Eagles Legends have been urged by Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani for them to contest in the coming NFF elections.

For the past 8 years, Amaju Pinnick has been the one directing the affairs of the Nigerian football after being elected as President defeating the likes of Abba Yola, Uchengula and Mike Umeh.

Read also Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Adebayor provides Scholarship to brilliant young Togolese student

However, Amaju Pinnick’s tenure as the President of the Nigerian Football Federation will be coming to an end in September even though there is speculation that he wants to re-contest.

Emmanuel Adebayor hails Nigeria Legend Nwankwo Kanu

Emmanuel Adebayor Reunited with former Nigerian international Kanu Nwankwo as the ex-Arsenal stars were spotted chilling together during a trip.

Kanu Featured for Premier League club Arsenal between 1999 and 2004 playing a total of 198 matches and scoring 44 goals for the club.

Emmanuel Adebayor, however, joined the Gunners in 2006, two years after Kanu had left and the Togolese Sensation played in 142 matches and scored 62 goals for the club before his exit in 2009, Just Arsenal reports.

Source: SportsBrief.com