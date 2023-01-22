Sensabaugh continues to shine for the Buckeyes

The Ohio State basketball team finally ended their losing streak yesterday with a 93-77 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes were yet again led by freshman sensation Brice Sensabaugh, who gave Ohio State another stellar performance Saturday afternoon.

Brice Sensabaugh went for a career-high 27 points against the Hawkeyes while shooting an extremely efficient 10/12 from the field. The freshman is continuing to shine in year one at Ohio State as he’s been a consistent bright spot on the Offensive end all season long for the Buckeyes.

Over the course of the last nine games, Sensabaugh has scored 18 or more points. As a freshman in the Big Ten conference with numbers like that for a significant stretch of games is just absurd.

It’s been a two-horse race for Big Ten Freshman of the Year between Sensabaugh and Michigan’s Jett Howard, who has proven to be a pretty good scorer as well. Sensabaugh is currently running away with the award now because of this scorching hot run he has been on as of late.

Sensabaugh has proven to be a very gifted scorer in his first year as a Buckeye. He provides a very difficult match-up for opposing defenses because of his Unreal scoring ability. He can score on all three levels, and he’s not afraid to take someone down in the post. His handle and quickness on the perimeter allow him to get to his spot at the left elbow area for a pull-up jump shot, which has been nearly automatic.

Sensabaugh’s outstanding play for the Buckeyes also reaches the national ranks of college basketball. He ranks third in the country among freshmen in scoring at exactly 17 points per game. He only trails Brandon Miller of Alabama and Keyonte George of Baylor in that statistical category.

The Ohio State freshman is very much in the conversation as one of the best freshmen in college basketball. Have fun while Sensabaugh is here Buckeye fans, he could be in Columbus for just one Lone season.

Brice Sensabaugh and the Ohio State basketball team are back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road again to take on Illinois. Hopefully, Sensabaugh can keep up his Stellar play, and the Buckeyes start a winning streak this time.