Seniors Shine for OHS Girls Golf

OHS Girls golf was led once again by Kaylie Parola and Hannah Herschbach.

Parola finished up her senior season at the home course, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, with another strong performance shooting a three over par score of 39. This score along with her solid scoring all year has been Instrumental in leading by example for all of her teammates.

“Her daily grind to become the best player/teammate she can be for the last four years all prove that hard work pays off,” said Coach Lee McGhee. “She has been below par or right near par for much of her senior season in matches and in practices. Now is the time for her and the whole team to make a strong push towards the postseason and make a run in the playoffs.”

The team benefits from having strong play all throughout the lineup. Janelle Velazquez and Parola both have such a great attitude and take that confidence on the course each time they play.

“Our team strength should serve us well as we prepare for the postseason,” McGhee said. “We get to play and practice at one of the nicest facilities with one of the toughest courses in the whole valley. This prepares our players to be able to play anywhere we have to travel. They have put in the work and can enjoy being prepared, confident and they are all ready to swing away.”

Oakdale 232 – Kaylie Parola 39, Hannah Herschbach 43, Xcaret Duque 49, Kryndee Wright 50, Janelle Velazquez 51, Analiese Velazquez 56

Kimball 311 – (49, 54, 61, 72, 75)