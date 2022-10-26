Senior’s overtime goal lifts Abington past Plymouth Whitemarsh in District 1-4A action – thereporteronline

By Andrew Robinson

ABINGTON >> Lily Gray heard Carley Slavin’s screaming and knew she had won the game.

The Abington senior was prone on her back just outside the Plymouth Whitemarsh goal, her falling-down tap-in of Harper McGinley’s cross lifting the No. 6 Ghosts to a hard-earned win over the No. 27 Colonials. In the playoffs, it’s anyone’s game and Tuesday’s third meeting played out very little like the other two between the SOL Liberty rivals.

The exception was the result, with Gray lifting the Ghosts to a 2-1 overtime win in the first round of the District 1-4A Girls’ Soccer Tournament.

“Harper had a really good cross and for me, it was just the right place, right time,” Gray, a co-captain, said. “Anything that gets it there works.

“I saw it go in, I heard Carley start screaming and I just thought ‘yes, it went in and we won.’”

McGinley summed up her thoughts as she drove the ball low and hard across the front of the goal to find Gray at the far post.

“Dang, I just wanted to win,” the junior forward said. “That was taking way too long so I was happy I could finish that cross and put it in.”

The reason it took so long was a PW team that played its heart out on the field and got a Resolute defensive effort in front of a Stellar showing by keeper Caitlyn Dinh. In the regular season, Abington had beaten the Colonials 5-1 and 5-0 on its way to an SOL Liberty division title so on paper it seemed like a bad matchup.

Instead, the short-handed Colonials not only put their all into it, they led at halftime.

“In the past, we’ve had a bad history with Abington so tonight we came out and showed them who we really are,” Dinh, who accumulated 14 saves, said. “This is the true PW pride we have within our team. We played for our seniors, we didn’t know if it would be their last game or not and we wanted to give it everything we had.”

Abington was humming coming into the postseason, having won seven straight and from the first tap, it felt like a matter of time before the host side put a chance away. Instead, with Ella Clark yelling commands and Dinh adeptly handling a wet field and skip-happy ball, the Colonials defense showed it wasn’t going to give anything away for free.

The Ghosts put five shots on goal and had taken two corner kicks before PW had its first real threatening run forward, but that run would change the game. Senior Angelina Balcer, who relentlessly pursued the ball around the field, was able to win the Colonials a corner midway through the opening half.

Junior Caelin Kosvitch served a good ball in and an Abington defender’s attempt to head it away instead hit the top of the net before falling back on the field of play. Despite some confusion from the officials, the goal was eventually and correctly ruled good and PW had a 1-0 lead.

“They worked really hard and made sure all of us were marked,” Gray said. “They did a good job watching our runs.”

“It’s the playoffs, everybody ups their game. They impressed us, for sure,” McGinley said. “But, we never thought we were going to lose, honestly. We believed in ourselves the entire time.

“It wasn’t about to be our seniors’ last game.”

The Colonials’ had Dinh’s back too, getting a timely goal line clear on an Abington corner in the first half while the junior keeper continued to control the box as the Ghosts came out of the half with a couple more corners. While PW had Abington’s top threats well-marked and put numbers and a lot of determination behind the ball, the visitors weren’t going to totally stop shots from firing off.

“The Playoffs are about survival and we were doing everything we could to survive,” Dinh said. “We went over things we’ve never done before. Everyone was locked in, we were ready to go, we went home dreaming and we came out and showed what our Dreams could possibly be.”

Midway through the second half, Piper McGinley – Harper’s twin sister – drew a foul just outside the 18-yard box. Senior Maura Day lined up the free kick and hit a crusher, Dinh making a valiant effort at it but Day’s shot was on a line and her 26th goal of the season tied the score 1-1.

Getting the goal emboldened Abington and the Ghosts kept coming with Day, Slavin, Gray and the McGinleys all going at the Colonials’ defense. Even trailing at Halftime or having a shot blocked or turned away by Dinh, Abington never unraveled on the field.

“It’s always good to have a test,” McGinley said. “Hopefully we got our bumps out of the way but I mean, everyone is trying to keep playing.”

Dinh and Kosvitch are Juniors and PW has a lot of talented young players like freshmen Keira Whalen, Marleigh Burton and Madison McGuckien plus sophomores Liv Reilly and Katie Lukens along with junior Bri Reynolds set to return. The expansion of the district bracket from 24 to 28 teams gave them a taste of the postseason and Dinh sees a bright future coming for her team.

“We just said to give it everything we’ve got, we had nothing to lose and they had everything to lose,” Dinh said. “I loved how we’d all come together at the end. We’d forget the last loss and work on the next win, stayed positive and tried to work through it together.

“I believe in PW, I really do.”

The Ghosts weren’t rattled or concerned going into extra time. They just did what’s worked for them all year by connecting passes, finding room to play the ball in and putting someone in the right place to finish. Slavin started the sequence, receiving the ball at the edge of the box and playing it across to Day at the other end with the midfielder then playing it wide to McGinley.

McGinley whipped it across and the ball clipped enough of Gray’s right foot to catch the back corner as the senior forward tumbled to the ground and got mobbed by her teammates.

Abington hosts No. 11 Council Rock South, a 2-0 Winner over No. 22 Phoneixville at 5 pm on Thursday.

“We knew we had to win to stay in it,” Gray said. “We want to go as far as possible and everybody worked really hard to keep us going.”

Abington 2, Plymouth Whitemarsh 1

ABINGTON 0 1 1 – 2

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 1 0 0 – 1

Goals: A – Maura Day, Lily Gray (Harper McGinley), PW – Caelin Kosvitch

Photo: Abington’s Lily Gray (19) and Harper McGinley (20) combined on the winning goal against PW