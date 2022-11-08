Seniors hold majority of MAAA volleyball honors

MATT KING



Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic operated throughout this season with more lineup changes than other volleyball teams in the MAAA.

The Dragons and Lady Warriors ultimately finished as Champions of their respective divisions within a conference that produced six 20-win programs.

Ste. Genevieve (33-5-2) regrouped from a five-game loss against its cross-town rival to mount a stellar postseason push toward third place at the Class 3 state final four.

Farmington (29-8-2) emerged as MAAA tournament Champion by Avenging its five-game setback against the Dragons, then fell to St. Pius in the Class 4, District 1 final.

Coaches across the MAAA released their list of all-conference players last weekend, and parity ruled as six schools garnered three selections each.

Experience also stood out with 13 Seniors Featured among 24 honorees. Ste. Genevieve is represented by hitters Dru Koetting and Tessa Grass along with libero Maya Watts.

The Large-School division group also includes three repeat performers and four-year starters Jade Roth, Jelena Gray and Grace Duncan of Farmington.

Fredericktown (22-10-1) Drew to within one set of snapping its long district title drought, and likewise landed three versatile, six-rotation all-conference picks.

Senior Linley Rekhop earned her third selection, and is joined by junior outside hitters and setters Ava Penuel and PJ Reutzel. The Lady Blackcats have notched 49 victories over the past two seasons.

Potosi (24-6-4) delivered its best record in more than two decades, and was powered by sophomore Ava Robart and junior Paige West from the outside.

Madison Dunn helped spur Central (20-13) to a resurgent season as its top Attacker and defender after previously earning all-MAAA Awards at Bismarck.

Senior Macy Wolk was chosen from Valle Catholic (19-13-1) along with three-year starter Makayla Joggest and Ade Weiler. Both Juniors saw some action at libero when not stationed as outside hitters.

West County (20-12-2) erased a two-set deficit to complete a season sweep of Arcadia Valley (7-20-2) before losing to eventual Class 2 state Champion Jefferson in a district final.

Morgan Simily Returns to the Small-School team for the Lady Bulldogs, while fellow Seniors Bailey Skiles and Gracie Wright make their initial appearances.

Arcadia Valley four-year starter Riley Brogan is also a repeat all-conference selection. Setter Taylor Lorenz and outside hitter Cate Newstead-Adams have also been recognized.

The Small-School list is completed by freshman libero Halie Dickey and middle hitter Ashley Hawkins from a young Bismarck squad, along with Valley senior Maliyah Brown.

2022 All-Conference Volleyball

Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley

Halie Dickey – Bismarck

Ashley Hawkins – Bismarck

Makayla Joggerst – Valle Catholic

Taylor Lorenz – Arcadia Valley

Cate Newstead-Adams – Arcadia Valley

Morgan Simily – West County

Bailey Skiles – West County

Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic

Macy Wolk—Valle Catholic

Gracie Wright – West County

Grace Duncan—Farmington

Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve

Jelena Gray – Farmington

Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve

Ava Penuel – Fredericktown

Linley Rehkop – Fredericktown

PJ Reutzel – Fredericktown

Maya Watts – Ste. Genevieve