Seniors Continue to Lead JP Taravella Boys and Girls Soccer Teams • Tamarac Talk

By: Matt Rothman

It has been quite a good year for both the JP Taravella boys and girls soccer teams, led by their seniors.

Girls Soccer

The JP Taravella girls soccer the team continues to be led by their eight Seniors this year.

The Trojans are coming off a 6-0 win over Deerfield Beach High School on Tuesday, with a pair of seniors contributing three goals. Kaydine Celeste picked up goals five and six, while Breanna Holmes also recorded a goal. Senior Alyssa Merisier shined with five goals and three assists this year, along with Adamarie Cruz, Toosha Tookes, Brooke Herzog, and Jadeisa Franck.

The Trojans also got contributions from some of their younger players. Mackenzie Nezat had two goals in their latest win, while Melanie Bierman also had one. Freshman Mia Marshall-Hewitt currently leads the team with 11 goals. The Trojans have had 13 players score goals this year and have outscored their opponents 46-15.

They head to their final regular season game with a record of 9-3-1. JPT will look for their tenth win against Nova High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 pm The Titans are 7-6 this year and have won their last four games.

Boys Soccer

The JP Taravella boys soccer team has five seniors. Those players are Leos Kennedy, Zach Zub, Chrisley Flerismond, Kenan Malme, and Daniel Freay. The Trojans got off to a solid start this year under first-year Head Coach Sergio Mosquera going 5-1. They also outscore their opponents 17-6 but have not picked up a win in their last eight games.

On Wednesday, they most recently fell 3-1 against Cypress Bay High School. JPT heads into their final regular season game against Coral Glades on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 pm The Jaguars are 4-3-4 and have a first-year head coach in Marc Lyon. Coral Glades also fell 3-1 against Cypress Bay on Tuesday.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk, Coconut Creek Talkand Parkland Talk.