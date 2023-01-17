Senior trio of Mooney, Williams, Hammerstrom spark Seton girls basketball

Anna Mooney hasn’t seen a dynamic quite like the one developing within this year’s Seton Catholic girls basketball team, and specifically, its group of seniors.

“It’s really unique,” Mooney said, “because I’ve never been on a team with three leaders like this where we’re all different leaders, but it all just goes together so well.”

Those three — Keira Williams, Hannah Jo Hammerstrom and Mooney — became teammates at Seton Catholic this year for the first time in high school once Mooney enrolled at the school following three years at Camas High.

The trio first played basketball together on the same Camas Select team in middle school and have shared a friendship over many years. When they reunited this year, the team’s chemistry came together quickly. The Cougars have a 13-1 record, are in first place of the 1A Trico League and have a chance to end the season as the most successful team in program history to date.

“It definitely clicked right away,” Williams said. “Especially with us three, we’ve played together, I’ve always known Anna and Hannah, we’ve always been pretty close friends. Even Anna coming in and just clicking with the team immediately. … I just think this year, there wasn’t really any trouble with us not getting along or not clicking. It just came pretty smooth.”