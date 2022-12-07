Senior Services of Wichita exceeds fundraising goal to maintain Roving Pantry in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Roving Pantry program has exceeded its goal to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to continue service into 2023, Senior Services of Wichita announced on Wednesday.

The agency has raised over $60,000.00 to sustain and improve the program. Among the goals are plans to hire a second delivery driver, add new clients to the service and perform much-needed maintenance on aging cargo delivery vans.

“The outpouring of support from our local community has been overwhelming!” said Laurel Alkire, Executive Director of Senior Services of Wichita.

Senior Services acknowledged the support and advocacy of Sheila Regehr and the Dillons/Kroger Foundation, the Wichita Community Foundation as well as numerous entrepreneurs, businesses, churches, and private citizens for their financial support and strong partnerships.

“A very special note of thanks goes out to one Anonymous donor from out of state. This person found the story on the internet and thought how sad it would be if the program closed. The individual was reminded of their own father who could have used the service while he was still living. This donor donated a large amount at Thanksgiving asking not to be identified. Senior Services respects anonymity but has expressed Gratitude privately to this ‘Secret Santa,'” said Senior Services in a release.

The Roving Pantry program takes grocery orders over the phone, then shops for and delivers the groceries to homebound seniors who cannot shop for themselves. Clients in the program pay for their groceries either with cash, check or Vision cards. If you know someone who would benefit from this service, especially this winter season, you can contact Roving Pantry at 316.267.4378.

