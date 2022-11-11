Senior libero sets the tone for Fruitport volleyball in Storybook playoff run

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Fruitport senior volleyball standout Kayla Kolberg. (Photo courtesy of Emily Pieczynski).

COMSTOCK PARK – Few people were expecting the Fruitport volleyball team to be competing for a regional championship when they entered the postseason 12 games under .500, but that’s just the way the scrappy yet inexperienced group wanted it.

With only four Seniors on the roster and two sophomores and one freshman playing valuable minutes for the Trojans, leadership proved to be paramount as the team attempted to pick itself up off the mat in time to compete in a loaded district tournament on its home court.

That’s when senior libero Kayla Kolberg stepped her game up as a leader, as she overcame multiple injuries and a position change to become a team Captain and the heart and soul of a Fruitport Squad that defied the odds to reach the Division 2 regional Championship game for the first time since 2017.

“She’s definitely become the mom of the group,” said Fruitport head Coach Nicole Bayle. “Her little sister (Kendal Kolberg) is on the team now too, and I’m sure she views a lot of the younger girls on our team as little sisters in a lot of ways. She’s really improved her own volleyball skills to the point where she’s really confident in her own abilities, so she’s comfortable enough to Coach up the other players at practice or during a game.”

Kolberg averages 4.4 digs per set for the Trojans, and has corralled a team-high 780 serve-receive attempts and registered 529 digs in 123 sets played to go along with 36 aces.

“Kayla is a great communicator, and she’s one of the most consistent players on our team,” added Bayle. “I think what makes her such a good volleyball player for us is not necessarily how good she is skill set-wise but how well she leads our team.

“She makes sure that we all have high expectations for each other and she has really taken these younger kids under her wing and has allowed them to flourish. I think that is another big reason why we’ve been playing so well lately. She’s done a great job of making sure they all feel confident and also understand what’s expected as a Fruitport volleyball player.

“She cares a ton about our team and is a unique kid because she doesn’t think about herself. She is often more concerned about how the team is doing and making sure everyone is on the same page. When you have someone like that on the court for six rotations, it’s also a huge help as a Coach to have that type of player and that type of leader on your roster.”

Kolberg knew her responsibilities were about to expand exponentially when she glanced at the team roster heading into the season and was more than game to meet those challenges head-on.

“I knew I was going to have a big role on the team this year because there were only four seniors,” Kolberg said. “I knew I needed to show the Younger girls how to work hard and do what needs to be done throughout the week so we can be successful as a team.

“A lot of players on the team this year didn’t have a lot of varsity experience before, so they needed to learn the speed of the game. We knew we needed to put in a lot of work to reach our potential, but I think playing a difficult non-conference schedule and playing in a tough league really prepared us for what we might see in the postseason.”

After dabbling as a setter during her junior season, Kolberg did some self-scouting and realized her best attributes might be useful somewhere else. That’s when she talked to her coaches about moving to libero, which has paid off handsomely during her senior season.

“The coaches wanted me to try being a setter, but that wasn’t really for me,” admitted Kolberg. “I was becoming a pretty good passer, so I worked my butt off over the offseason and did everything I could to compete for the starting libero job and I just grew into the position.

“I always knew I was more of a passer than a setter because my hands aren’t the greatest and I just love passing the ball and creating opportunities for my teammates. I just felt more comfortable in that role than I did trying to set all the time.”

The end result was a trio of thrilling district tournament wins over Spring Lake (3-1), Whitehall (3-2) and Montague (3-2), as the Trojans claimed the district championship on their home court last week. They followed that up with a 3-1 win over Fremont before falling to OK Blue Conference foe Grand Rapids West Catholic in the regional Finals on Thursday.

“I think we just knew that we could do it because we’ve played against difficult opponents throughout the regular season and we competed well against all of them,” said Kolberg of her team’s postseason run. “We knew once the Playoffs started that we could really show off how much we’ve improved since August and that motivated us.

“I just knew that these younger kids have so much passion for the game and I have that passion too. We knew that we could get it done, and I’m happy we made it as far as we did. I’m very proud of everybody.”

The senior leader has learned to appreciate every set she plays on the court after suffering three separate head traumas during her time as a soccer and volleyball standout for the Trojans.

“My concussion during the soccer season last year was difficult because I was forced to miss the district tournament because of it,” recalled Kolberg. “That was very hard to deal with when you’re forced to sit out instead of playing in the postseason. Then, I had another concussion during a volleyball tournament at Grand Haven that fall, then fell down some stairs that were covered in black ice later that winter too, so that was a difficult stretch for me.

“When I got back to playing soccer that following spring, I was pretty timid because I was scared that I might not have been able to play sports again if I suffered another head injury. I think that really affected me that season but I gradually grew out of it heading into my senior season of volleyball because I knew that was my last chance to play at the high school level and I needed to really appreciate every moment.”

A new Outlook and rekindled passion for competitive sports served Kolberg well this fall season, as she helped Fruitport re-establish itself as a contender in the OK Blue Conference and a playoff Powerhouse when the calendar turns to November.

“She’s just a great kid who has battled through some tough challenges and is a huge reason why we’re getting to play in a regional final,” said Bayle. “She is a natural leader and a good teammate. She deserves all the credit in the world because she’s had to push through a lot of adversity and she’s overcome everything that’s stood in her way. She’s a competitive kid and I think the rest of the girls have really rallied behind that.”

As she reflected on the end of her high school volleyball career, Kolberg can definitively say that she’s given it her all and helped leave a Legacy within the Fruitport volleyball program.

“I can really say now that all the hard work was worth it,” she said. “I’m happy we made it this far because it was a struggle in the beginning. Our record doesn’t show who we really are because we got better and better as the season went along. I think the team you saw in the postseason was a true reflection of what we were capable of and we really came together as a team.

“I think we really improved the Outlook on Fruitport volleyball this year because we proved we can compete at the highest level. Fruitport made a run to the state semifinals in 2017 and we felt like we were close to doing that again this year. I think this team will always be remembered right up there with the 2017 team because we gave it our all and we made our community proud.”